The State Group Acquires Leading Electrical Contractor, J&J Electric of Indiana

J&J Electric of Indiana, Inc. is a leading contractor with industrial and commercial customers throughout Indiana and the Midwest; the business holds preferred vendor status with several blue-chip customers, including Duke Energy, Stellantis and many others.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Group Industrial (USA) Limited (The State Group), a portfolio company of funds managed by Apollo, today announced the acquisition of J&J Electric of Indiana, Inc., (J&J Electric) a leading Kokomo, Indiana-based electrical contractor. With operations in Central Indiana, J&J Electric has over 200 union electricians focusing on electrical construction and maintenance, fire, security, communications, utility, and safety systems.

"Our successful partnership with The State Group is a testament to our team's collective effort to be the best in providing high quality, value added electrical solutions for our customers and to our commitment to the local communities we serve," said Jeff Linkenhelt, President of J&J Electric. "We're excited to join The State Group as we begin the next chapter of J&J Electric's growth and future for our employees."

J&J Electric of Indiana was founded in 1990 in Kokomo, Indiana and quickly established a clear mission that enabled them to grow into the respected organization that they are today. That mission is: to deliver unparalleled Commercial, Industrial, and Utility services to our valued clients. We take immense pride in our commitment to SAFETY, QUALITY, and PERFORMANCE, ensuring that every project we undertake meets the highest standards of excellence.

"The addition of J&J Electric provides an exciting opportunity to partner with a company aligned with our own values in prioritizing quality of service, not price," said Michael Lampert, President and CEO of The State Group. "J&J Electric has a strong brand built on a foundation of over 35 years of high-quality service. We are proud to welcome the entire J&J Electric team into The State Group family as we grow our existing business in Kokomo and our footprint into greater Central and Northern Indiana."

About The State Group Headquartered in Franklin, TN: The State Group is a leading North American multi-trade industrial and specialty services contractor. Established in 1961, the company provides comprehensive electrical and mechanical trade services to Fortune 100 companies in power generation, automotive, datacenter, ecommerce, oil and gas, communications, metals and transportation industries. The State Group performs over eight million man-hours annually of retrofit, maintenance, construction and emergency services and maintains a tooling and equipment inventory to support its skilled workforce. The company has offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.stategroup.com .

"Berenson & Company, LLC operated as financial advisor to The State Group for the transaction."

SOURCE The State Group