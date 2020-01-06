The STEM for All Multiplex is a New, Interactive Video Platform Which Enables Researchers, Educators and Parents Access to Federally Funded, Innovative Programs Aimed at Improving STEM Teaching and Learning

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TERC announces the launch of the STEM for All Multiplex (https://multiplex.videohall.com), funded by the National Science Foundation. This online, interactive platform features over 850 videos that showcase federally funded research and development projects aimed at transforming science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science education. These videos, first presented by researchers and developers at annual, week-long, STEM for All Video Showcase events, have now been aggregated in the Multiplex so that visitors can view, discuss and share with colleagues year-round.

TERC

The Multiplex is an innovative, multimodal platform that shares cutting-edge research and development projects aimed at enhancing STEM education with multiple audiences around the globe. It disseminates NSF and other federally funded research, publicizes promising findings, stimulates discussion and broadens participation in STEM. Researchers, educators, policymakers and parents can learn about cutting-edge efforts to improve STEM education. Videos span multiple disciplines and reflect efforts in Pre-K through graduate education. They explore community initiatives, games and apps, and learning in formal and informal environments.

"The creation and sharing of video has become an essential tool for communication and dissemination of innovative educational programs and research findings," said Joni Falk, Principal Investigator of this effort. "Through short three-minute videos and related online discussions, the Multiplex will provide researchers, educators, policymakers and the public with access to current curricula development efforts, innovative programs and technical innovations aimed at improving STEM education. It provides a virtual meeting place for researchers and practitioners to share their perspectives. Educators become aware of federally funded STEM education research, programs and resources, which they can adapt, while also having the opportunity to provide feedback and input to researchers across the country."

The free membership to the Multiplex provides access to all videos, as well as the ability to post a query, comment, or to offer feedback to the presenters. Each video presentation has its own interactive discussion, and presenters are notified of new comments when they are posted. The discussions provide a way for researchers, educators and the public at large to interact with each other. Each member of the site can create playlists. These can be playlists of favorites, videos pertaining to a particular theme, or those produced by an organization or university. Video playlists can be saved, edited and shared with colleagues and friends through email, Twitter, or Facebook.

The site will host "Theme of the Month" events that will explore a topic in-depth and show multiple approaches taken by different research projects to address a common challenge. Each theme will include an introductory blog, an expert panel webinar, a curated video playlist, a month-long online asynchronous discussion, and a synthesis document summarizing lessons learned.

The first "Theme of the Month" will begin on Jan. 6, 2020 and will address "Broadening Participation Through Community Engagement." Multiplex invites people to join the site, register for the expert panel webinar and participate in the discussion. Dr. Megan Bang, Vice President of the Spencer Foundation, will moderate the first expert panel. Panelists will include well-known researchers and community organizers who are engaged in creative projects that involve students in authentic problems of the community, create intergenerational learning experiences, and enable students to connect to their roots and community. Register to attend the expert panel, which will be held online, Jan. 13, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. EST. Register to attend here: https://stemed.adobeconnect.com/multiplexjantom/event/event_info.html

Visit https://multiplex.videohall.com to become a member.

