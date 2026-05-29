The Storage Center Continues Texas Expansion with New Pasadena Storage Facility

Three-story facility adds 800 storage units to support southeast Houston's growing residential and business communities

PASADENA, Texas, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Center, a leading family-owned self-storage provider serving communities across the Southeast, announces its newest storage facility opening in Pasadena. Located at 7205 Fairmont Parkway, this marks the company's first location in the greater Houston market and expands its presence into one of the fastest-growing residential and industrial corridors in the country.

The Storage Center in Pasadena, Texas

The new three-story facility opens its doors this June, introducing 800 storage units and over 95,000 square feet of premium rentable space. Situated on Fairmont Parkway near the Sam Houston Tollway and just minutes from San Jacinto College, the southeast Houston facility is designed to serve local residents, students and the area's expanding base of small businesses and industrial operators.

"Pasadena has long been a cornerstone of Houston's petrochemical corridor, and today it's also one of the fastest-growing residential communities in the metro – home to families, students, and entrepreneurs who are putting down roots here. We built this facility to support that growth and momentum," said Robby Piper, Principal of The Storage Center. "By combining climate-controlled units with non-climate drive-up storage access in one location, we're giving customers in southeast Houston the flexibility to store everything from household belongings to business inventory and equipment – all with a modern, tech-forward experience our clients expect."

With a combination of climate-controlled and non-climate drive-up units, storage unit sizes will range from compact 5-by-5 units to spacious 10-by-30 units, delivering flexible solutions for household goods, business inventory and equipment. Plus, on-site retail center with boxes, locks, and packing supplies.

The Storage Center customers can look forward to:

Accessibility: Elevator access, complimentary moving carts and daily customer access from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Elevator access, complimentary moving carts and daily customer access from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Convenience : Contactless online rentals, reservations, and autopay via a mobile-optimized website.

: Contactless online rentals, reservations, and autopay via a mobile-optimized website. Reliable Support : On-site management five days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) and package acceptance.

: On-site management five days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) and package acceptance. Enhanced Security: 24-hour digital video surveillance, individualized gate codes, and bright LED lighting.

The Baton Rouge-based provider has been rapidly expanding its Texas presence with locations in College Station and Texarkana. The new Pasadena facility represents the company's latest investment in the greater Houston region, where continued residential growth, industrial expansion and small business activity are driving increased demand for modern storage solutions.

With more than 72 facilities nationwide, The Storage Center proudly oversees every aspect of its facilities, from development and construction to ownership and day-to-day operations. The Storage Center's affiliated company, Rosehill Construction, serves as general contractor for the build, bringing its Gulf South design-build expertise and proven track record for delivering multi-story self-storage facilities of 80,000 square feet and larger on time and within budget.

To celebrate the opening, The Storage Center is offering first month free on all storage unit sizes for customers who reserve spaces online before June 30, 2026. Visit thestoragecenter.com to learn more about its services and to rent a unit. Guided tours will be given during regular business hours.

About Rosehill Construction

Rosehill Construction is a Prairieville, Louisiana–based design-build general contractor specializing in ground-up commercial and multi-story self-storage projects across the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2017, the firm has delivered more than seven million square feet of space by pairing advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM) with a collaborative, client-first approach. Guided by core principles of safety, integrity, quality, and teamwork, Rosehill consistently completes projects on time and on budget while maintaining an exceptional safety record. Learn more at rosehillbuilt.com.

About The Storage Center

The Storage Center is an industry-leading owner and operator of over 61,000 storage units at over 72 self-storage facilities in six states. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, the company has been constructing and operating high-quality, Class A storage facilities since 1986. The company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including climate-controlled storage, boat storage, RV storage and business storage units. Additional information regarding The Storage Center is available at thestoragecenter.com.

SOURCE The Storage Center