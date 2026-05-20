The Storage Center Opens Modern Climate-Controlled Storage Facility in Sulphur

Four-story facility adds 679 climate-controlled units to serve residents and businesses in southwest Louisiana

SULPHUR, La, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Center, a leading, family-owned self-storage provider serving communities across the Southeast, is pleased to announce its newest storage facility opening this month in Sulphur, Louisiana. Located at 320 South Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur, LA 70663 within one of the region's most active industrial and retail corridors, the new four-story facility features 679 climate-controlled storage units spanning 80,200 square feet.

Now Open – The Storage Center Facility in Sulphur, LA

The facility is positioned to serve the region's residential, commercial, and industrial communities with premium Class A storage amenities, including enhanced lighting, security features, landscaping and wide range of storage options. Its central location on North Cities Service Highway, just off Interstate 10, offers convenient access for local residents, small businesses, and contractors supporting the Lake Charles area's robust petrochemical, LNG, and construction sectors.

"Sulphur and the greater Lake Charles area continue to see remarkable growth driven by major industrial investment and a strong local economy, and we're proud to bring a modern storage option to a market that has been underserved for too long," said Robby Piper, Principal of The Storage Center. "From contactless rentals to advanced security features, we've designed this facility to deliver a simpler, more seamless experience for homeowners, business owners, and the contractors keeping this region moving."

Mayor Mike Danahay adds, "We welcome The Storage Center's commitment to Sulphur. Our community is seeing strong residential and business growth, and investments like this reflect the confidence companies have in our city. The Storage Center's decision to expand in southwest Louisiana truly speaks to the demand in our area and will help serve the growing needs of local families and businesses alike."

The Baton Rouge-based provider has been rapidly expanding its footprint with more than 50 facilities in the state of Louisiana alone, including a nearby facility in Lake Charles. With more than 72 facilities nationwide, The Storage Center proudly oversees every aspect of its facilities, from development and construction to ownership and day-to-day operations. Its affiliated company, Rosehill Construction, serves as general contractor, bringing its Gulf South design-build expertise and proven track record for delivering multi-story self-storage facilities of 80,000 square feet and larger on time and within budget.

The new facility's storage unit sizes will range from compact 5-by-5 units to spacious 10-by-30 larger units, delivering flexible solutions for household goods, business inventory and equipment. The Storage Center customers can look forward to:

Greater Peace of mind : 24-hour digital video surveillance, individualized gate codes, and bright LED lighting throughout the facility

: 24-hour digital video surveillance, individualized gate codes, and bright LED lighting throughout the facility Accessibility: Elevator access, complimentary moving carts and daily customer access from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week

Elevator access, complimentary moving carts and daily customer access from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week Flexible Storage Solutions: On-site retail center with boxes, locks, and packing supplies

On-site retail center with boxes, locks, and packing supplies Convenience: Contactless online rentals, reservations, and autopay via a mobile-optimized website.

Contactless online rentals, reservations, and autopay via a mobile-optimized website. Reliable Services: On-site management five days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) and package acceptance

To celebrate the opening, The Storage Center is offering first month free on all storage unit sizes for customers who reserve spaces online before June 30, 2026 . Visit thestoragecenter.com to learn more about its services and join the waitlist. Guided tours will be given during regular business hours.

About Rosehill Construction

Rosehill Construction is a Prairieville, Louisiana–based design-build general contractor specializing in ground-up commercial and multi-story self-storage projects across the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2017, the firm has delivered more than seven million square feet of space by pairing advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM) with a collaborative, client-first approach. Guided by core principles of safety, integrity, quality, and teamwork, Rosehill consistently completes projects on time and on budget while maintaining an exceptional safety record. Learn more at rosehillbuilt.com.

About The Storage Center

The Storage Center is an industry-leading owner and operator of over 60,000 storage units at over 71 self-storage facilities in six states. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, the company has been constructing and operating high-quality, Class A storage facilities since 1986. The company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including climate-controlled storage, boat storage, RV storage and business storage units. Additional information regarding The Storage Center is available at thestoragecenter.com.

SOURCE The Storage Center