The Storage Center Expands Arkansas Footprint With The Opening of Their Third Little Rock Self-Storage Facility

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Center, a leading provider of modern, Class A self-storage solutions across the Southeast, has announced the opening of its newest facility at 4520 S. University Ave., Little Rock AR 72204 . Opened in late December, the brand-new, three-story facility introduces 751 climate-controlled units and 92,375 square feet of premium storage space to Little Rock's expanding market.

The Storage Center's newest storage facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, located at 4520 S University Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72204.

As the closest class A facility to The University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the facility is designed to serve the region's rapidly growing community. Its central location provides convenient storage access for local residents, businesses and students. The storage unit sizes range from compact 5x5 lockers to spacious 10x30 units, offering flexible storage solutions for household goods, equipment, business inventory and more.

"This new facility reflects our commitment to smart, technology-driven storage solutions," said Cliff Moir, vice president at The Storage Center. "With features like contactless rentals and advanced security systems, we're focused on delivering a seamless experience for customers who value convenience and reliability. Little Rock's strong community and growing economy made this a clear choice for expansion, and we look forward to serving students, families, and local businesses with stress-free storage options."

Facility highlights:

Climate-controlled storage units for year-round protection

24-hour digital video surveillance, individualized gate codes, and bright LED lighting

Covered loading bays sized for moving vans and box trucks

Contactless online rentals, reservations, and autopay via a mobile-optimized website

On-site retail center with boxes, locks, and packing supplies

Package acceptance and on-site management Monday through Saturday

Rosehill Construction served as general contractor, bringing its Gulf South design-build expertise and a proven track record of delivering multi-story self-storage facilities of 80,000 square feet and larger on time and within budget.

Grand Opening Specials:

To celebrate the opening, The Storage Center is offering First Month Free on all storage unit sizes for customers who rent online. Guided tours are available Monday–Tuesday and Thursday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also reserve online at thestoragecenter.com .

About Rosehill Construction

Rosehill Construction is a Prairieville, Louisiana–based design-build general contractor specializing in ground-up commercial and multi-story self-storage projects across the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2017, the firm has delivered more than seven million square feet of space by pairing advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM) with a collaborative, client-first approach. Guided by core principles of safety, integrity, quality, and teamwork, Rosehill consistently completes projects on time and on budget while maintaining an exceptional safety record. Learn more at rosehillbuilt.com .

About The Storage Center

The Storage Center is an industry-leading owner and operator of over 60,000 storage units at over 70 self-storage facilities in six states. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, the company has been constructing and operating high-quality, Class A storage facilities since 1986. The company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including climate-controlled storage, boat storage, RV storage and business storage units. Additional information regarding The Storage Center is available at thestoragecenter.com .

