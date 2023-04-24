The Strategic Financial Alliance Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Flagship of the SFA Partners family of companies, the firm is celebrating its strong history of empowering the independence and growth of its advisors

ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Partners (SFAP), a family of companies focused exclusively on empowering independent financial advisors, has kicked off its year-long celebration of The Strategic Financial Alliance's (SFA or "the firm") 20th year in business. The announcement comes as the firm gathers for the SFA Partners National Conference over the next four days.

From its inception in 2003, the firm has established a strong reputation within the industry for enabling the independence of its advisors by delivering a personalized service experience that allows them to best serve their clients and achieve consistent growth on their own terms.

"I am delighted that SFA has reached this momentous milestone, and I thank all of our advisors for their partnership over the years," said SFAP President and CEO Clive Slovin. "Though the frenetic pace of M&A activity has produced a landscape where it seems like only a handful of mega-firms are left standing, our success over the years demonstrates that small-to-midsized firms continue to have a place in the industry. By staying focused on delivering personalized service, nurturing a tight-knit, familial culture and allowing the entrepreneurial instincts of independent financial advisors to blossom, we look forward to reaching even greater heights in the years to come."

Slovin and a dedicated team launched the firm two decades ago with a group of advisors seeking true independence to help them better serve their mostly mass-affluent client base. Since then, the SFA Partners family of companies has grown to include SFA Insurance Services and Strategic Blueprint, an independent RIA geared to advisors who want to focus their energies on growing their advisory practices without having to contend with the burdens associated with running their own firm.

Today, SFAP's affiliated advisors are among the most productive in the independent space. Even during the pandemic, the firm continued to enhance its client service offerings and expand the number of well-vetted investments on its product shelf.

"As we celebrate 20 years of service to our advisors and their clients, SFA Partners is as strong as it has ever been," said Jamie Mackay, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, SFA Partners. "No matter how much change the industry experiences, there will always be a large group of advisors who crave the type of environment, based on service, support and camaraderie, that only a firm like SFA Partners can provide. It's a huge reason why so many of our advisors have been with us from the beginning and why the next generation advisors who have served as succession partners have stayed with us as well. We thank them for their partnership and look forward to supporting their future success."

About SFA Partners

SFA Partners provides shared services to a family of companies focused exclusively on empowering independent financial advisors. SFA Partners includes The Strategic Financial Alliance, Inc. (SFA), member FINRA/SIPC, a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser; Strategic Blueprint, LLC, a registered investment adviser; and SFA Insurance Services. Our wide breadth of services enables us to support a variety of advisor business models. Parent company, SFA Holdings, Inc. is owned by advisors, employees, and individual investors. Strategic Blueprint provides independent advisors the advantages of having their own RIA but without the hassles, through a range of services, including turnkey compliance, supervisory and back-office support; expert due diligence; an integrated technology stack; and a broad universe of asset management services. SFA Insurance Services provides advisors access to insurance solutions, supporting their ability to address the risk management needs of their clients.

