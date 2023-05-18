The Summer Movie Express Returns to Regal

Enjoy $2 movies at participating Regal theatres throughout the summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal is proud to announce the Summer Movie Express is returning to Regal, bringing $2 movies to theatres nationwide. This kid-friendly film festival is a nonstop adventure and the perfect getaway for moviegoers this summer. Every Tuesday and Wednesday, Regal will offer two movies during the first show of the day at participating locations with a portion of the proceeds benefiting charity.

Regal
"Climb aboard the Summer Movie Express at Regal to see great family movies like Minions: The Rise of Gru, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and many more great titles for only $2 every Tuesday and Wednesday," said Richard Grover, Head of Marketing at Regal. "We have a great line-up this summer and are excited to bring these movies back on the big screen for families and kids to enjoy."

Since 1991, Regal has hosted a special summer film program for families to enjoy and to foster a love of moviegoing in each new generation. Each movie costs only $2 for admission with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Some of the movies in the 2023 Summer Movie Express lineup include:

The Bad Guys (PG)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG)

Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 (PG)

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG)

PAW Patrol: The Movie (PG)

Sing 1 & 2 (PG)

Trolls World Tour (PG)

Regal Unlimited subscribers can watch as many movies as they want, whenever they want. Included with the subscription, enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise.

About Regal:
Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,195 screens in 455 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of April 30, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

