The Surgery Center of Rhode Island is Designated a "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" by The Leapfrog Group for Clinical Quality and Patient Safety

AVON, Conn., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA), a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers, is pleased to announce that The Surgery Center of Rhode Island was named a Leapfrog Top Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in 2023, one of only 27 selected nationally for the competitive and prestigious award. The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization that is widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setter for healthcare safety and quality. "This award reflects the commitment to the highest of standards set by the physicians and staff at SCRI. Our goal has always been to provide world-class care for patients and their families." said Brian Duff, MD- Co-Medical Director- Otolaryngology. 

The Surgery Center of Rhode Island in Warwick is a state-of-the-art ASC that opened in 2008 in partnership with CSA and 35 surgeons that specialize in ear, nose, throat, and ophthalmology surgeries. "It's such a privilege to work with the amazing team at SCRI. It's a testament to their unparalleled commitment to excellence in healthcare," said Phillip Rizzuto, MD- Co-Medical Director- Ophthalmology.

Patients, employers, insurance companies and the federal Medicare program are increasingly seeking options for convenient, safe, and appropriately priced surgical care. Receiving this award shows that staff members at The Surgery Center of Rhode Island are highly committed to meeting those consumer demands. "This recognition highlights our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in outpatient surgical care. We are honored to be among the select few receiving this prestigious award, reflecting our ongoing pledge to patient safety and community well-being." - Kimberly Blaise- Administrator

About CSA and The Surgery Center of Rhode Island

CSA is a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 25 years, CSA has developed 26 surgery centers, including 15 health system joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons and physicians. CSA's surgery centers encompass 100-plus operating rooms that complete more than 100,000 surgical cases each year. For more information about CSA, The Surgery Center of Rhode Island or other CSA award winning ASCs, please visit www.CSAsurgery.com

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American healthcare, so consumers make informed decisions about their health and access safe, high-value care. For more information, please visit www.leapfroggroup.org/.

