The Sustainable Denim Revolution Arrives With One Million Liters and DryIndigo Technology to KingPins Amsterdam

To raise awareness, the initiative invites users to select the cause they want to donate the next million liters of water, using the platform www.onemillionliters.com and the main social networks (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn), before 30 November 2019.

As a result of implementing DryIndigo® technology in 2019, Tejidos Royo has saved more than one million liters of water used in denim dyeing. The economic contribution from the first million liters saved has been donated to UNICEF for its water and sanitation programmes which improve the lives of thousands of children around the world.

Reports by UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) indicate that producing a pair of jeans using the conventional system uses an amount of water equivalent to what one person could drink over seven years. DryIndigo® uses 0% water in the dyeing process. It also reduces energy consumption by 65% during manufacture, uses 89% less chemical products, and completely eliminates waste water discharge.

José Rafael Royo, member of the company's board explained, "In the textile industry, we need to rework our processes to become a much more sustainable industry. DryIndigo® is a major milestone in this area, and we hope that it inspires to make our industry a much more responsible one towards our surroundings. We are facing the sustainable denim revolution and, with One Million Liters, we want everyone to take part in it so that, together, we can meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals before 2030."

Join the sustainable denim revolution!

