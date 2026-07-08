The Swansons Nominated for 'Duo of the Year' at the 12th Annual Josie Music Awards

The Swansons Release "America" Single, Join Ontario's July 4th Parade

ONTARIO, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swansons, known for their authentic original music and engaging live performances, have been nominated for 'Duo of the Year' at the upcoming Josie Music Awards. The prestigious ceremony is scheduled for September 20th at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. This nomination underscores The Swansons' continued commitment to their craft and connection with audiences.

For more information about The Swansons and their music, please visit The Swansons website.

Joe and Angie, The Swansons

Recognition for Authentic Music

The Josie Music Awards nomination is a significant recognition of The Swansons' dedication to delivering authentic, all-original music and captivating live shows. The 'Duo of the Year' category highlights artists who consistently demonstrate excellence and impact in their musical contributions. The ceremony at the iconic Grand Ole Opry marks a pivotal moment for the duo, celebrating their artistic journey and growing influence in the music scene.

"What an amazing summer it has been, from joining a beloved community tradition at the Ontario Independence Day Parade and sharing our new single 'America' with everyone, to now receiving a 'Duo of the Year' nomination for the Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry," Angie - Singer, The Swansons expressed. "These moments inspire us to continue pouring our hearts into our music and engaging with our incredible audience, and we can't wait for what's next!"

Community Engagement and New Release

Beyond the awards stage, The Swansons recently participated in the City of Ontario's Independence Day Parade on July 4. This community involvement, a longstanding Fourth of July tradition in Ontario, was further celebrated with the release of their new single, "America," on the same day. The duo expressed gratitude for being part of a memorable day filled with music, patriotism, and community spirit, reinforcing their roots and connection to their local audience.

This period of recognition and community engagement reflects The Swansons' ongoing dedication to their artistry and their audience. The duo looks forward to the Josie Music Awards and continuing to share their unique sound.

About

The Swansons are an award-winning country music duo known for their heartfelt songwriting, rich harmonies, and genuine connection with audiences across the United States and around the world. Their dedication to independent music has earned consistent recognition from the Josie Music Awards, where they have been nominated for Duo of the Year every year they have submitted—a remarkable four consecutive nominations. In 2024, The Swansons received the prestigious Duo of the Year award at the 10th Annual Josie Music Awards, a milestone that reflects their continued commitment to excellence in independent country music.

Beyond the stage and studio, The Swansons connect with fans each week through their live broadcast, Live Worldwide with The Swansons, airing every Friday at 6:00 p.m. Pacific. Streaming on YouTube, Rumble, Twitch, and Facebook, the show features live music, special guests, behind-the-scenes stories, and engaging conversations with viewers from around the globe.

With new music, national performances, and a growing international audience, The Swansons continue to build a career rooted in authenticity, faith, family, and a passion for bringing people together through music.

SOURCE TSM Group LLC