The Sweetest Season: BIGGBY® COFFEE Rings in the Holidays With Cookie-Themed Drinks and the Return of Peppermint Favorites

BIGGBY® COFFEE unveils the ultimate winter wonderland: frosted flavors, festive favorites and the new high-octane Frostbite BIGGBY® Blast Energy Drink.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, BIGGBY® COFFEE , the 450-plus-unit high-energy coffee franchise, is rolling out its seasonal menu, available November 1 through January 1, 2026.

Back by popular demand are peppermint favorites: the scintillating Peppermint Stick Mocha and the Snow Mint Mocha (a white-chocolate twist on the classic). New this year is the Frostbite BIGGBY Blast®, a bold blend of blue raspberry and vanilla topped with sweet foam and boisterous blue sugar sprinkles — an energy drink that makes for the ideal afternoon pick-me-up! And yule love the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Latte.

Back by popular demand are peppermint favorites: the scintillating Peppermint Stick Mocha and the Snow Mint Mocha (a white-chocolate twist on the classic). New this year is the Frostbite BIGGBY Blast®, a bold blend of blue raspberry and vanilla topped with sweet foam and boisterous blue sugar sprinkles — an energy drink that makes for the ideal afternoon pick-me-up! And yule love the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Latte. With buttery vanilla and sweet frosting flavors, topped with blue sugar sprinkle magic.

The hearty Maple Waffle Sandwich lineup: sausage, bacon, egg and cheese, or customized, is now available through January 1. It's the perfect breakfast combination of savory and sweet that's sure to start the workday off right.

BIGGBY® is also proud to introduce new seasonal snack offerings, including Double Chocolate Mini-Muffins and a merry array of individually-wrapped sugar cookies featuring festive snowmen, polar bears, snow-covered trees and sparkling snowflakes.

On December 4, celebrate National Cookie Day with BIGGBY® with four additional, holiday inspired cookie beverages: Sweet Foam Frosted Sugar Cookie Cold Brew, Thumbprint Cookie Latte, Spice Cookie Latte, and Sweet Foam Scotchie Cookie Cold Brew.

And the holiday season keeps getting sweeter, with these special BIGGBY® promotions:

Veterans Day - BIGGBY® is proud to honor our veterans, offering veterans any 16 ounce beverage for just $1.99 on November 11.

- BIGGBY® is proud to honor our veterans, offering veterans any 16 ounce beverage for just $1.99 on November 11. Black Friday - On November 28, guests who stop in and make a purchase spending a certain amount will receive a BIGGBY® Black Friday BIGG scratch card with a discount reward.

- On November 28, guests who stop in and make a purchase spending a certain amount will receive a BIGGBY® Black Friday BIGG scratch card with a discount reward. 12 Days of BIGGBY® - From December 13 through Christmas Eve, BIGGBY® will surprise guests with a limited-time or secret menu item each day between (with Santa delivering a daily discount!).

Celebrate the holiday season with caffeinated peppermint classics, cool new drinks, merry food offerings and an array of festive fall and winter promotions as BIGGBY® COFFEE delivers a jolly end to 2025!

To find a BIGGBY® COFFEE location near you, visit www.BIGGBY.com .

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 450 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment, and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection, and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com.

To learn more about franchising with BIGGBY® COFFEE, visit https://www.biggbyfranchising.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE BIGGBY® COFFEE