The Tabernacle Choir Marks 250th Anniversary of the United States with Special Music & the Spoken Word Featuring Andy Reid

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The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mar 19, 2026, 20:14 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, July 5, 2026, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will mark the 250th anniversary of the United States with a special broadcast of Music & the Spoken Word. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will join the Choir as guest narrator for the historic program.

Reid, a three-time Super Bowl champion and one of the most respected coaches in NFL history, will reflect on the principles of unity, perseverance, and faith that have shaped the American story.

Reid said, "I spent more than a decade just down the road from Independence Hall, where our Founding Fathers put pen to paper on the Declaration of Independence. They were the ultimate team – facing adversity, staying the course, and building something that has endured for 250 years. I'm honored to join The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to celebrate the birth of our nation in a place that reflects the same spirit of unity and faith."

Nearly 180 years old, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has performed in renowned venues worldwide, including the 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City and multiple U.S. presidential inaugurations. U.S. President Ronald Reagan once referred to the ensemble as "America's Choir."

In 2003, the Choir was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President George W. Bush for its "extraordinary contributions to music and the art of choral singing; for the wide reach and impact of its music; and for inspiring audiences worldwide."

Choir President Michael O. Leavitt said, "The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square lends its voice in celebrating the freedom of religion proclaimed to the world in the Declaration of Independence 250 years ago."

The Choir's signature program, Music & the Spoken Word, first aired on July 15, 1929, shortly before the Great Depression. It has been broadcast every week since, sharing music and messages of hope, peace, and inspiration with audiences worldwide. More than 12 million people in more than 50 countries listen each week via radio, television, and online streaming.

In recognition of the historic anniversary, Music & the Spoken Word will be presented live twice on Sunday, July 5. The programs will be broadcast live at 9:30 a.m. MDT and again at 11:00 a.m. MDT and can be viewed or listened to on television, radio, and on the Choir's YouTube channel.

Music and the Spoken Word broadcasts will continue to originate from the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City through 2027. Tickets will be needed to attend the July 5 broadcast in person. Information on how to register and obtain tickets will be released at a later date.

SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

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