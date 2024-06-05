THE TACO BELL FOUNDATION AWARDS NEARLY $23 MILLION TO CHARITIES NATIONWIDE - BREAKING RECORDS THANKS TO SPARE CHANGE

Through its Community Grants program, the Taco Bell Foundation is supporting more than 450 youth-serving nonprofit organizations that break down barriers to educational and career success.

IRVINE, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Taco Bell Foundation announced it is awarding nearly $23 million in grants – the most in the nonprofit's history – to more than 450 U.S.-based nonprofit organizations that champion educational and career success for young people. The Foundation is distributing a remarkable $8 million more than last year.

City Year Dallas received a grant from the Taco Bell Foundation to support their efforts to advance equity in education.

The Community Grants program uplifts youth by collaborating with incredible charities that serve the communities of Taco Bell fans and team members. Focusing on promoting academic success, mentorship, career readiness, financial literacy, and social-emotional well-being, these organizations help support many underrepresented youths and prepare them for successful transitions to higher education and beyond.

The nearly $23 million in grants this year had very humble beginnings: an average donation of just 44 cents donated through Round Up at checkout. Since 2019, the Round Up program has raised $150 million in funding for students nationwide to support initiatives such as grants and the Live Más Scholarship.

"It's incredible to see our fans' generosity turn into support for organizations that understand their community's needs best," said Kelly McCulloch, Global Chief People & Transformation Officer. "If it weren't for our team members, franchise owners, and everyone in between who inspire customers to Round Up, this initiative wouldn't be possible."

For the first time ever, the program has broadened its horizons beyond the U.S. with a $40,000 grant awarded to Junior Achievement Canada raised by Taco Bell restaurants in Canada*. This funding will impact more than 1,500 students and is only the beginning of the Foundation's journey to expand its influence.

"The Community Grants program has been a fulfilling journey for both the recipients and our organization," shared James Mayer, President of Taco Bell franchise organization Mayer Management. "Many of our employees have worked with the nonprofits we support, like the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, so they've seen firsthand the impact we have."

The Taco Bell Foundation extends its support beyond Community Grants by offering additional funds through its new Impact Fund program. Nonprofit organizations submit creative proposals aimed at dismantling the obstacles hindering youth education access in exchange for the chance to receive funding for their idea. In January, the Foundation distributed $300,000 in Impact Funds to five nonprofit organizations to implement their innovative, education-focused concepts throughout the year.

To learn more about the Taco Bell Foundation and its grants programs, please visit https://www.tacobellfoundation.org/who-we-support/.

