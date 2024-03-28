The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Amends the Number of Directors on the Board of Directors

BOSTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In view of the passing of Thomas G. Kamp, a Director on the Board of Directors of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund"), on March 20, 2024, the Board has approved amending the size of the Board to four Directors.

The Board will consider later in the year whether to add a new Director to the Fund.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

