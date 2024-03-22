The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Passing of Director Thomas G. Kamp

News provided by

The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

22 Mar, 2024, 15:56 ET

BOSTON, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund"), is saddened to announce the passing of Thomas G. Kamp, Director of the Fund, on March 20, 2024. Tom joined the Board in 2018 after a distinguished career as a portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein (now AB) and President, Chief Investment Officer and Director of Cornerstone Capital Management LLC. 

Tom was much more than an amazing Board member who chaired our Audit Committee with diligence and precision. Tom was dedicated to achieving investment excellence and inspired others to do the same. He was a man of faith who emanated kindness to all. Tom was also one to give back to the community, including as Executive Board Member of the Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University and Chairperson of the Elim Christian Services Foundation Board.

The Board and all who knew Tom Kamp will miss him terribly.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

CONTACT:

Brian F. Link, Secretary
800-426-5523
www.thetaiwanfund.com 

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

Also from this source

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Net Asset Value Publication During Lunar New Year

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund"), announced today that, due to the closing of the Taiwan market during the Lunar New Year, the Fund will...

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter Earnings

he Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: TWN) announced today details regarding its investment performance for the three month period ended November...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Obituaries

News Releases in Similar Topics