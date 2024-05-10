"The Tax Master" CARLOS RAMÍREZ PRESENTS FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR USA TAX CONVENTION, THE PREMIER EVENT FOR HISPANIC TAX PROFESSIONALS

Miami and Las Vegas are gearing up for the most relevant tax education conference for the Hispanic community, featuring distinguished guest Charles P. Rettig, former IRS Commissioner.

MIAMI, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- @newconceptpr - Renowned as the "Tax Master," Carlos Ramírez EA (Enrolled Agent) MBA, President and Founder of the Latin American Business Institute LABITAX, and an iconic figure in the world of tax education, presents the USA TAX CONVENTION for the third consecutive year.

Carlos Ramírez EA, founder of USA Tax Convention

Carlos Ramírez's has poured his life's work into perfecting this convention, establishing it as the epicenter of knowledge for the Spanish-speaking tax community in the United States. In 2024, the USA Tax Convention will have two editions: the first in Miami Convention Center from June 5th to 7th, and the second in Las Vegas from September 18th to 20th, each edition setting new standards of excellence and knowledge.

Originally from Quito, Ecuador, Carlos's journey is a testament to perseverance and dedication. Arriving in the United States in the 1990s marked the beginning of a remarkable evolution from bold aspirations to tangible achievements. Facing the challenges of his time with limited digital resources, Carlos embarked on his tax journey humbly and tenaciously. Armed with knowledge, a few forms, a calculator, a mini portable photocopier, and an unwavering will to succeed, he traversed the streets of Florida, offering his services and trying to help community members on managing and filing their taxes. This initial effort, filled with challenges and rejections, forged his character as a professional, teaching him to be resilient in his craft. Each opened door was of great value, as it presented an opportunity to connect personally, understand each taxpayer's unique concerns, and establish a bond based on trust and mutual respect. This personal and direct approach not only allowed him to build a solid client base but also deepened his understanding of the needs and difficulties faced by individuals and families when navigating the tax system, ultimately beginning a journey of constant learning that led him to discover his passion and commitment to tax education.

With over three decades of experience in the tax field, Carlos Ramírez EA, MBA, NTPI is a pioneer in training and educating thousands of Hispanic tax professionals, tirelessly sharing all his knowledge and experience.

In 2013, he founded the Latin American Business Institute (LABITAX) in response to the Hispanic community's need for quick, easy, and straightforward access to all the evolving knowledge and information required for such a complex topic known as taxes. His experience as an immigrant has given him a deep understanding of the challenges Latinos face in the tax realm. Which ties to his commitment to guiding them in their development as tax preparers, from the basics of tax preparation to achieving the most prestigious Enrolled Agent (EA) designation. This educational journey not only enhances his students' technical skills but also empowers them to advance in their tax careers, providing them with the necessary tools to thrive in a highly competitive and constantly evolving environment.

Carlos affirms that the progress of his students is the barometer of his own effectiveness as an educator, as he describes in the phrase he often mentions, "Your success in the tax industry is my priority." His mentoring impact is evident in the autonomy and confidence his students develop, enabling them not only to secure a safer financial future for themselves but also to contribute significantly by providing essential and well-informed services to the community. As these professionals progress, they become pillars of their own communities, often acting as a bridge between the complexities of the US tax system and Spanish speakers navigating it. Carlos's dedication to teaching transforms lives, creating a chain of knowledge and empowerment that extends far beyond the classroom.

With expertise in national and international taxes for individuals and corporations, Carlos Ramírez is an undisputed leader in the tax industry and the host of USA TAX CONVENTION.

"USA Tax Convention in Miami is the must-attend event for all tax professionals and those seeking excellence in this field, as it will feature renowned speakers such as Charles P. Rettig, the former IRS Commissioner, Tom Gorczynski EA, USTCP specializing in federal taxes and representations before the IRS, and the renowned lawyer and CPA Álvaro Acevedo Jr., specializing in international tax advice, among others. In addition, attendees will be able to connect with outstanding experts and build solid relationships with colleagues from all over the country. This year, for the first time, we are bringing USA TAX CONVENTION to the west coast of the country in Las Vegas in September," said Carlos Ramírez.

His commitment to the continuous education of Latinos has led him to create a Facebook group called 911TaxPro with over 8,000 tax professionals, as well as a YouTube channel @CarlosRamirezEA, with over 167,000 subscribers and over 20 million total views. Carlos Ramírez, who besides being an Enrolled Agent holds a Master's in Business Administration, a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, and is a member of the NAEA and NATP, combines his academic experience with a palpable commitment to his community, demonstrating that knowledge is power and that education is key to success in any field.

About Carlos Ramírez

He is a prominent Enrolled Agent (EA), holding a Master's in Business Administration and a Bachelor's in Accounting, with over 30 years of experience in the tax sector. He is the president and founder of the Latin American Business Institute (Labitax) and USA Tax Convention. With a solid academic background, Carlos has distinguished himself for his expertise in national and international taxes for individuals and businesses. His commitment to continuous education is reflected in his work and active participation in professional organizations such as the NAEA and NATP. His impact on the Spanish-speaking community extends through his YouTube channel, which boasts over 167 thousand subscribers and more than 20 million views. To learn more, visit @CarlosRamirezEA .

About USA Tax Convention

It is the most important tax conference for Latinos in the USA. Organized for the third consecutive year by Carlos Ramírez EA, an expert with over three decades of experience in national and international taxes. This event brings together professionals, experts, and industry leaders to discuss, analyze, and share the latest trends, regulations, and best practices in tax matters at both national and international levels. To learn more, visit: @usataxconvention

CONTACT

NEW CONCEPT PR

Fabiola Malka

305.915.2577 / [email protected]

SOURCE USA Tax Convention