The Tech Interactive honors global leaders making our world better with innovation

"We are delighted to celebrate Julie Packard and this year's laureates," said Tim Ritchie, president and CEO of The Tech. "Their stories inspire all of us to join in the project of empowering people of all backgrounds with the tools and technologies that will shape our future."

Julie Packard is executive director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which she helped found in the late 1970s, and chairs the board of the independent Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. Through her support of conservation, education and ocean research, she is helping sustain a world capable of supporting the next generation, one that will be prepared to care for their world.

"I'm humbled to join the distinguished recipients of The Tech's Global Humanitarian Award, and grateful for the recognition that a healthy ocean is vital to our lives and our future," Packard said. "Monterey Bay Aquarium's roots are deep in Silicon Valley. The Valley's spirit of innovation infuses our work to study the ocean, inspire the public and prepare new generations of science-literate young people who will be ready to act and protect our ocean planet."

The James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award recognizes individuals whose vision and leadership are focused on solving global problems. Previous recipients include Bill Gates, Al Gore and Queen Rania Al Abdullah. The award is named after Jim Morgan, Chairman Emeritus of Applied Materials and a recipient of the National Medal of Technology.

"Julie Packard's dedication to safeguarding healthy oceans is making a huge contribution to preserving our planet," said Joe Pon, corporate vice president at Applied Materials. "Threatened habitats are now thriving thanks to Julie, while each year countless families discover a new love and respect for our fragile oceans when they come face to face with the sea at the Monterey Bay Aquarium."

The Tech for Global Good program is an expansion of The Tech Awards, founded in 2001 to recognize innovators using technology to benefit humanity. The program is also supported by a student board of 12 local high school students, who are organizing the second annual Youth Climate Action Summit at The Tech Interactive on March 7, 2020.

Tech for Global Good 2019-20 laureates

Zipline International

Founded in 2011

Mission: Deliver life-saving medicine to women during childbirth in Rwanda and Ghana

What they do: Zipline International built a drone delivery system to reach underserved populations with medical supplies, providing 11 million people quick access to critical medicines.

AI4ALL

Founded in 2017

Mission: Diversify the field of artificial intelligence

What they do: AI4ALL is dedicated to increasing diversity and inclusion in artificial intelligence education, research, development and policy. AI4ALL is working to ensure that AI benefits humanity by including girls, women, people of color and other underrepresented communities.

Solvatten

Founded in 2006

Mission: Increase access to safe water in 20 developing nations

What they do: Solvatten built a portable device that uses solar energy to purify water, making it easier for women and underserved populations to access safe drinking supplies.

Amandla Mobi

Founded in 2014

Mission: Improving the lives of marginalized populations in South Africa

What they do: Amandla Mobi uses social media platforms to engage and mobilize citizens to make a difference in the civic life of communities in South Africa. The Amandla Mobi platform has 200,000 members and has influenced legislation enabling community access to digital technology and improving the overall safety of women and girls.

For more information visit www.thetechforglobalgood.org.

Past James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award recipients

Paul Hawken (2018)

Khaled Hosseini (2017)

John and Tashia Morgridge (2015)

Ted Turner (2014)

Dean Kamen (2013)

R. Narayana Murthy (2012)

Jeff Skoll (2011)

Queen Rania Al Abdullah (2010)

Al Gore (2009)

Muhammad Yunus (2008)

Gordon Moore (2007)

Bill Gates (2006)

Kristine Pearson (2005)

James C. Morgan (2004)

The Tech for Global Good supporters include: The McGovern Foundation, Mozilla and the Swanson Family

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

