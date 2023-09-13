The Texas A&M University System Leverages Ribbon's IP Wave Solutions for its Private 5G Network

Supports advanced experimentation, technology development, testing and evaluation at leading applied research facility 

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Texas A&M University (TAMU) has selected Ribbon's NPT IP Routing for wireless backhaul on its private 5G research network. 

Designed specifically for the TAMU research community, the network connects the labs at the Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center (ITEC) with Engineering and Computer Science labs on TAMU's main campus, the public safety training area at Disaster City, and the labs and testbeds at the RELLIS Campus.

"As one of the world's most advanced research centers, we require a state-of-the-art network to conduct testing in areas such as autonomous vehicles, robotics, advanced manufacturing, smart grids, software defined networking, next generation wireless networks, and more," said Michael Fox, Interim Executive Director, ITEC, TAMU. "Working with Ribbon ensures that we benefit from the highest guaranteed performance for these mission critical communications." 

The network leverages Ribbon's advanced  NPT 1800 multi service aggregation router and NPT 2100 access edge and pre aggregation router, part of Ribbon's comprehensive IP Wave portfolio, for increased performance and availability. Architected to help providers build and operate multi-layer data and optical networks, IP Wave solutions seamlessly fuse optimized hardware and automation software with an open architecture, and deliver the agility required to rapidly create and implement innovative new services. 

"TAMU is a world-class university with unparalleled research capabilities, and we're proud to support them with solutions that enable continued innovation across an extensive range of disciplines," said Branon Kane, N. American Enterprise Sales Lead, Ribbon. "Our state of the art offers are designed to provide higher education institutions with the capacity, security, and agility they require in today's connected learning environment. We look forward to a fruitful relationship."

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security, and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

About Texas A&M University System
The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, and the RELLIS Campus, the Texas A&M System educates more than 152,000 students and makes more than 24 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. 

About Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center (ITEC)
Since 2004, ITEC has focused on evaluating emerging technologies and their real-world applications for critical communications, infrastructure, and data interconnectedness. As an applied research center, ITEC has been instrumental in the development of Next Generation 911 (NG 911), public safety broadband technologies, advanced regional networks, and industry collaboration events and exercises aimed at proving next generation interoperable communications. Texas A&M ITEC convenes government, industry, practitioners, and academia, creating collaborative teams to identify problems, define solutions, and get technologies in the hands of first responders and other front-line professionals for test and evaluation. The aim of every effort is to advance the practical use of communications technologies to benefit communities, public safety, and national security.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements  
The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from the use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

