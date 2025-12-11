United Breast Cancer Foundation Celebrates the Success of Its New York Pink Bag Event, Supporting Patients and Survivors Ahead of the Holidays

UBCF's November Pink Bag Shopping event provided essential support and holiday-season relief to 91 women managing the impacts of breast cancer

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) proudly announces the success of its multi-day, holiday themed Pink Bag Event, held November 10–22, with several additional bonus days due to high demand. More than 90 breast cancer patients and survivors received support, with UBCF distributing over $860,000 in high-quality, donated goods - a meaningful boost as families prepared for the holiday season.

The event, free for all qualified and approved attendees, offered a thoughtful and expansive shopping experience. Guests were offered a comprehensive selection of donated goods, including home essentials, bedding and mattresses, clothing, shoes, toys, beauty products, and personal care products - supporting families in preparation for the holiday season. Thanks to UBCF and the generosity of its supporters, dozens of families will enter the holiday season with greater stability, comfort, and joy.

"UBCF Pink Bag Events are designed to ease burdens and spread hope," said Stephanie Mastroianni, UBCF's President and Executive Director. "Seeing our inspiring and brave breast cancer clients walk away with not only essential goods but also renewed confidence and joy reminds us why our mission matters. We are grateful to our supporters and honored to stand with every patient, survivor, and family we serve."

Client Stories of Impact

One attendee, Tracy, described how profoundly the event touched her family. She shared that the toys she received for her grandchildren "touched [her] heart," especially because she had nothing to give them this Christmas. "Now I will be able to see their little faces light up with joy," she said. She also expressed her gratitude for the mattress she received for herself and her daughter, calling it "an absolute blessing." "I am blessed, grateful, and truly touched by your kindness," she said, reflecting the relief and hope the event brought her household."

Another participant, Lillian, emphasized the emotional support she feels as part of the UBCF community. She described UBCF as her "family," sharing that the care and stability provided during her cancer journey "kept [her] together." The event, she explained, wasn't just about receiving items—it was about receiving hope. "It's not just things or gifts—it's more meaningful. It makes me feel hope," she said.

For Ameeta, the kindness she encountered throughout the event was what stood out the most. She expressed heartfelt appreciation for every person involved, saying, "My family and I appreciate your kindness… Everyone was so kind and humble." She called the event "special" and offered warm holiday blessings in gratitude.

These powerful reflections highlight the deep emotional and practical impact of UBCF's support during a critical time of year.

Next Event: February 10–21 in Huntington Station, NY

UBCF is excited to announce that the next Pink Bag Event in New York is taking place February 10–21, 2025, in Huntington Station, NY. The event will celebrate love, Valentine's Day, and the strength of community care.

Participants do not need to be New York residents to attend. The event will again be free for all qualified and approved breast cancer patients and survivors. Learn more: https://ubcf.org/ny-pink-bag-shopping/

About United Breast Cancer Foundation

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items, providing financial grants to those in need, and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, overall wellness, and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds as well as vehicle and property donations. Learn more https://ubcf.org/

