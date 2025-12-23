United Breast Cancer Foundation's Free Mattress Giveaway Delivers Rest and Relief

160 Therapeutic Mattresses Distributed to Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) proudly celebrates the remarkable success of its recent Free Mattress Giveaway in Kentucky last month. This was an impactful community event that provided comfort, dignity, and restorative sleep to individuals navigating breast cancer treatment and recovery.

On November 22, with generous support from Derby City Dragons, dedicated volunteers from Jefferson County Public Schools, and donated event space from Mall St. Matthews, UBCF distributed 160 therapeutic mattresses—at no cost—to breast cancer patients and survivors.

Restorative sleep is essential to healing, emotional strength, and overall quality of life during treatment and recovery. By removing the financial barrier to a supportive mattress, UBCF helped recipients experience meaningful relief at a critical time in their journey.

The impact of the event resonated deeply with those served. Recipients shared heartfelt reflections highlighting the power of compassion and community:

"I would like to thank everyone for their kindness! Receiving this mattress means the world to me. I look forward to many restful nights so that I can teach my students. Thanks again!" — Michelle

"What you are doing for survivors is truly amazing. It's so incredible to remember all the women that have not only gone before us, but continue to stand beside us and root us on to the finish line and beyond." — Event Attendee

"Thank you UBCF! This new mattress will do wonders for my bone pain. You all have been a blessing!" — Ashley

"Thank you UBCF for this mattress and your prior giveaways. It is an invaluable service you are providing to us breast cancer survivors." — Gerry

Building on this momentum, UBCF is preparing for its next Mattress & Pink Bag Event, taking place this spring in Arkansas. The upcoming event will continue UBCF's mission of delivering comfort, care, and essential support items to breast cancer patients and survivors at no cost. More information and registration details are available at ubcf.org/arkansas_spring.

UBCF extends sincere gratitude to its partners, volunteers, and community supporters whose generosity continues to transform lives—one act of care at a time.

About United Breast Cancer Foundation

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items, providing financial grants to those in need, and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, overall wellness, and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds as well as vehicle and property donations. Learn more https://ubcf.org/

