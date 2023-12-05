The Third Riyadh International Philosophy Conference: Uniting Diverse Philosophies in the Digital Era

News provided by

Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission in Saudi Arabia

05 Dec, 2023, 05:00 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority in Saudi Arabia announces the hosting of the 2023 Riyadh International Philosophy Conference. Slated for December 7-9 in Riyadh, the conference focuses on "Trans-Cultural Values and Ethical Challenges in the Communicative Age," featuring a diverse assembly of global philosophy experts.

The Third Riyadh International Philosophy Conference: Uniting Diverse Philosophies in the Digital Era
The Third Riyadh International Philosophy Conference: Uniting Diverse Philosophies in the Digital Era

This year's event will explore 11 critical topics related to trans-cultural values, their philosophical and ethical dimensions, impact on justice and ethics, and their influence on human literature, arts, and the future of humanity, including intersections with artificial intelligence. A comprehensive overview will provide deep insights into the historical and future perspectives of these concepts.

The conference will feature discussions on proposals from researchers and students worldwide, emphasizing global collaboration. Dr. Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, highlights the conference's unique aspect: the diversity of guests' academic, scientific, and cultural backgrounds. Participants include philosophy specialists, intellectual and critical science researchers, natural science experts, writers, and linguists from Saudi Arabia and the international community.

Prominent speakers include Suleiman Al-Nasser; a researcher in philosophy of religion, ethics and heritage, Professor Malak Al-Juhani; a contemporary feminist discourse expert, Joseph Cohen; a continental philosophy professor at Dublin University, Hamou El-Naqari; a professor of logic, Professor Simon Critchley, known for his work in continental philosophy and ethics; Professor François Jullien, the Emeritus professor at the University of Paris Denis Diderot; and Professor Najib El-Hassadi; whose work focuses on logic and philosophy of science.

Dr. Alwan emphasizes the Authority's commitment to making philosophy accessible to diverse audiences and highlights the conference's rich agenda, including educational workshops, youth-oriented programs, the "Intersections of Philosophy and Art" exhibition, and philosophical debates among university students.

The conference will also witness the Saudi Philosophical Society joining the International Union of Philosophical Societies, a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia in the global philosophical landscape. This event aims to foster knowledge exchange between Saudi Arabia and the world, enhancing the Kingdom's scientific and intellectual leadership.

In conclusion, Dr. Alwan emphasized the Riyadh International Philosophy Conference's role in bolstering academic and philosophical research, expecting it to be a landmark event in the Middle East and worldwide, furthering the Kingdom's position as a hub of intellectual exchange and innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291267/Riyadh_International_Philosophy_Conference.jpg

Tercera Conferencia Internacional de Filosofía de Riad: uniendo diversas filosofías en la era digital

Tercera Conferencia Internacional de Filosofía de Riad: uniendo diversas filosofías en la era digital

La Autoridad de Literatura, Publicaciones y Traducción de Arabia Saudita anuncia la celebración de la Conferencia Internacional de Filosofía de Riad...
News Releases in Similar Topics

