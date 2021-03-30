THE TIFIN GROUP Invests in Senior Talent as Part of its Strategic Expansion

BOULDER, Colo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE TIFIN GROUP , a holding company with ten active fintech operating companies for the asset and wealth management industry, today announced the addition of three senior leaders from the financial services industry as operating partners. These hires include:

Ian Rosen , formerly General Manager of MarketWatch, co-founder/CEO of Even Financial, and CEO of Stocktwits joins to lead a new TIFIN operating company focused on financial media;

, formerly General Manager of MarketWatch, co-founder/CEO of Even Financial, and CEO of Stocktwits joins to lead a new TIFIN operating company focused on financial media; Steven Schraibman , General Counsel and Head of Compliance for Vatic Labs, and former Deputy General Counsel for Point72, and former General Counsel for Cubist Systematic Strategies joins as the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at TIFIN; and

, General Counsel and Head of Compliance for Vatic Labs, and former Deputy General Counsel for Point72, and former General Counsel for Cubist Systematic Strategies joins as the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at TIFIN; and Erez Yereslove, former CMO of Globality, COO of Marketing and Head of Monetization of eBay, and Head of Marketing at eHarmony joins as the Chief Marketing Officer at TIFIN's operating company, Magnifi .

"We are delighted to welcome Ian, Steve and Erez to the TIFIN family. They are accomplished senior executives and proven experts in financial media, law and marketing," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The TIFIN Group. "They are also mission-driven individuals who will help retain and re-energize our core mission at TIFIN to make investing a more meaningful and relevant component of every individual's financial well-being," he added.

"TIFIN's vision is well aligned with the needs and opportunities in financial services, and I'm excited to contribute to its success by helping TIFIN reach millions of individual investors. TIFIN's team of exceptional entrepreneurs and business leaders is fueling its momentum, of which I'm happy to be a part," said Ian Rosen.

"I am proud to partner with Vinay and the accomplished TIFIN team in the growth and development of impressive products that empower financial advisors and individual investors. I look forward to building upon their successes in a rapidly changing space," said Steve Schraibman.

"I am thrilled to join the exceptional leadership team of Magnifi at this exciting period," said Erez Yereslove. "I've been tremendously inspired by the visionary approach of Vinay and the team to revolutionize the investment experience for all through innovative solutions, products and platforms, and I look forward to further accelerating the growth and to deliver TIFIN's mission."

About THE TIFIN GROUP

THE TIFIN GROUP is shaping the future of investor experience with a platform of intelligent solutions that recognize the uniqueness of each investor. Powered by an ecosystem of leaders in finance and technology, TIFIN builds next-gen products by combining investment intelligence, data science, and technology to make investing a more powerful driver of financial wellbeing.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Zito Partners

Deborah Kostroun

[email protected]

201-403-8185

SOURCE THE TIFIN GROUP