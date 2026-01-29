TIFIN Give Partners with SEI to Deliver White-Labeled Donor-Advised Fund Solutions to Bank and Trust Clients

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN Give , the modern donor-advised fund platform designed for wealth organizations to drive growth through philanthropy, today announced a new partnership with SEI ® to deliver a white-labeled donor-advised fund (DAF) solution to SEI's bank and affiliated wealth clients. This collaboration expands on SEI's 2024 strategic investment in TIFIN to advance innovation and growth across the industry.

Through the partnership, TIFIN Give serves as a solution provider for SEI, powering a digital, branded charitable giving experience that banks and trust organizations offer directly to their clients. Purpose-built for banks and trust operating models, TIFIN Give combines a branded donor experience with end-to-end administration and investment flexibility in a single platform. The solution enables SEI's network of bank, affiliated wealth, and independent trust companies to launch proprietary charitable funds under their own brand with streamlined onboarding, grantmaking, and reporting workflows built for day-to-day operations.

Many bank and trust organizations have seen charitable assets migrate outside their ecosystem to large national providers due to the absence of a modern, in-house DAF offering. This partnership addresses that gap by giving banks a turnkey solution that allows them to retain assets, deepen client relationships, and engage the next generation through philanthropy.

"Charitable giving has become a core component of holistic wealth planning, yet too many banks and trust organizations have been forced to outsource it or lose it altogether," said Greg Murray, Chief Revenue Officer of TIFIN Give. "Together with SEI, we are enabling banks to offer a modern, white-labeled DAF experience that keeps charitable assets within their ecosystem while strengthening client and next-generation relationships."

"Banks and trust organizations are increasingly turning to modern technology to deliver a more differentiated and holistic wealth experience," said Allie Carey, Global Head of Strategy for SEI's Private Banking and Wealth Management business. "At SEI, we are committed to helping our clients stay competitive and accelerating their growth. Through the TIFIN Give platform, we are expanding our capabilities to support bank and trust clients with a seamless, white-labeled donor-advised fund experience that integrates charitable giving into their broader wealth and trust strategies."

The TIFIN Give platform provides a fully digital, intuitive experience that simplifies administration for bank teams while delivering transparency, ease of use, and flexibility for donors. The solution supports branded donor-advised funds, streamlined grantmaking, and integrated workflows designed to reduce operational friction and improve the overall client experience.

For SEI's bank and trust clients, the offering represents an opportunity to transform philanthropy into a strategic growth lever that supports asset retention, enhances client loyalty, and positions charitable planning as a long-term revenue and relationship driver.

About TIFIN Give

Give, a TIFIN company, is a donor-advised fund (DAF) platform that enables wealth firms to grow assets and strengthen relationships through modern philanthropy. By engaging the next generation, offering unmatched investment flexibility, and integrating tax-efficient strategies, TIFIN Give turns charitable giving into a strategic lever for client retention, acquisition, and expansion.

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN) is a platform of products and companies that apply AI for financial services, with a focus on wealth management, asset management and insurance. TIFIN's companies include Magnifi , TIFIN @Work , TIFIN Sage , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AMP , TIFIN Wealth , Helix , Give and TIFIN AXIS. TIFIN is backed by leading investors including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI, among others.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Dec. 31, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

