Universal Parking Named a 2026 South Florida Top Workplace by Sun Sentinel

Award win marks Universal Parking's third consecutive time being recognized among South Florida's top employers

MIAMI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Parking, a leading innovator in the parking industry, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2026 South Florida Top Workplace by the Sun Sentinel. This is the third year in a row Universal Parking has received the honor, having also been recognized in 2025 and 2024.

This award honors organizations that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, 8,483 organizations were invited to participate, and only 170 went on to receive the recognition. The Sun Sentinel announced the winners during the awards dinner on May 21 at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized as one of South Florida's Top Workplaces again this year," said Thad Caraway, Vice President of Operations, South Florida. "We've put a real focus on building a culture that's supportive, people-first and committed to doing great work. I'm proud of everything the team has accomplished this year so far, and I know we will accomplish even more moving forward."

The winners list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PARKING

Universal Parking provides tailored parking management services on behalf of property owners and asset managers. With a leadership team boasting over 175 years of combined experience, Universal Parking specializes in operating complex and diverse parking facilities while leveraging technology and customer-focused strategies to enhance the parking experience.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Emily Rios

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On behalf of Universal Parking

SOURCE Universal Parking