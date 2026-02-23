The Toasted Yolk Cafe Opening Soon in Amarillo, TX

All guests can enjoy a free meal while supporting local charities during the cafe's soft opening events this fall

AMARILLO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toasted Yolk Cafe is opening its newest Texas location on March 9, 2026, in Amarillo. The new cafe will bring the area a one-of-a-kind breakfast, lunch, and brunch experience with fresh, delicious food, and the warm, welcoming, and lively Toasted Yolk atmosphere. With options like the West Coast Arnold and stiff cocktails from the full bar, the first Amarillo Toasted Yolk is sure to please brunch fans from the surrounding communities in the northern Texas panhandle.

This new Amarillo cafe will be owned and operated by current franchisee, and Texas native, Mark Murray. Mark, along with his wife, has owned and operated the Toasted Yolk Cafe in Lubbock for the last three years with great success. It was only a matter of time before they opened another closer to home in Amarillo.

Like Lubbock, Amarillo is a central hub for many of the surrounding communities in the northern Texas panhandle. People from the tri-state area come to Amarillo for health care, shopping, dining, and it is a major stop for people traveling east and west across the country. The couple look forward to bringing the same incredible Toasted Yolk experience to a community that values hard work, great customer service, and delicious food.

Mark has been deeply involved in the community since moving to Amarillo and the cafe will host two VIP soft opening events to support Amarillo Angels, a foster care agency in the panhandle area. The Amarillo Angels live out their mission by walking alongside children, youth, and families within foster care. The Angels support those in foster care through intentional giving, relationship building, mentorship, love boxes to foster families, and by bringing hope, empowerment, curiosity, and transformation to the community.

The soft opening events will be hosted on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., and Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the same time. Patrons with reservations for the VIP events will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the charity in place of their bill. The Toasted Yolk Cafe hosts VIP charity events to give back to the community and to make a meaningful impact for other community members.

Event guests will get a preview of the new restaurant and menu before the grand opening on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The new restaurant is located at 5681 S. Soncy Rd., Amarillo, TX 79119 and will be open daily 7:00AM - 3:00PM starting March 9, 2026.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe: It's Never Too Early To Get Toasted.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk currently operates 58 locations throughout the South with more than 14 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Arizona. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook and Instagram.

