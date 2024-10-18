The Toasted Yolk Cafe Opening Soon in Lumberton, TX

Renowned Texas brunch cafe opening soon in Lumberton, hosts community charity events

LUMBERTON, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toasted Yolk Cafe is opening its 25th Texas location on October 21, 2024, in Lumberton, TX. Lumberton residents will be able to enjoy the one-of-a-kind breakfast, brunch and lunch famous across the state as well as indulge with boozy morning cocktails from the brand's full bar.

The Lumberton cafe will be owned and operated by current franchisee Bret Baumgartner. Bret has been in the restaurant industry more than 20 years working in restaurants, sales, and marketing positions. The new location is Bret's second Toasted Yolk Cafe, and he looks forward to bringing the unmatched Toasted Yolk Cafe experience to Lumberton.

"We are here to be a part of the community and bring them impeccable service and food with continued consistency.," said Baumgartner. "We are honored whenever a guest chooses us and want them to feel that every time. We have genuine concern and want to make our guests time with us exceptional."

Prior to its grand opening, the new cafe will host two VIP soft opening events on Friday, October 18, 2024, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., and Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the same time. Guests will have the opportunity to support the local Rotary Club of Hardin County, an organization that aims to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. All proceeds will be donated to the club. Event guests will get a preview of the new restaurant and menu before the grand opening on Monday, October 21, 2024.

Patrons with reservations for the VIP events will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the charity in place of their bill. The Toasted Yolk Cafe hosts VIP charity events to give back to the community and to make a meaningful impact for other community members.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe offers a deliciously creative menu with traditional breakfast and brunch choices like the Cowboy Scramble, the Yolkwich, and the Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs as well as many brunch cocktails including the Rise 'N' Shine Punch, Bloody Maria, and Jackie's Morning Rita.

The new restaurant is located at 900 S Main St, Ste 951, Lumberton, TX 77657 and will be open daily 7:00AM - 3:00PM starting October 21, 2024.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe: It's Never Too Early To Get Toasted.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk currently operates 41 locations throughout the South with more than 14 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Arizona. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook and Instagram.

