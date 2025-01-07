The Toasted Yolk Cafe Opens Second Location in Sarasota, FL

Hosting a week of celebration events, promos, giveaways and raising funds for a local non-profit

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toasted Yolk Cafe is opening its fifth Florida location on January 6, 2025, in Sarasota near Lakewood Ranch. This second location is excited to bring its unique take on breakfast and brunch closer to the Lakewood Ranch community. Guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind breakfast, lunch and brunch experience with delectable brunch favorites like the Shrimp N' Grits as well as The Toasted Yolk's famous, boozy morning cocktails from the brand's full bar.

The Sarasota cafe will be owned and operated by the cofounders of the brand, Chris and Kelly Milton through CKYOLK, LLC. This location will be the couple's second in Sarasota, with another location in Bradenton as the two continue to grow The Toasted Yolk brand throughout the state.

As part of the cafe's opening week, they will be offering daily giveaways and specials to celebrate their opening in addition to hosting two days on Thursday, January 9, 2025, and Friday, January 10, 2025 to raise funds for an amazing local charity. A portion of the days total sales will go to support the local charity the Lakewood Ranch Community Foundation, an organization that enhances the quality of life in and near the community by responding to local needs, granting funds, and building lasting relationships. Guests who come in this week have a chance to receive a gift and also enter to win free breakfast for a year.

When visiting The Toasted Yolk Café, guests can enjoy the distinctive menu while also supporting a good cause, as The Toasted Yolk Cafe continues to give back to the community and to make a meaningful impact on other community members.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe offers a deliciously creative menu with traditional breakfast and brunch choices like the Cowboy Scramble, the Yolkwich, and the Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs as well as many brunch cocktails including the Rise 'N' Shine Punch, Bloody Maria, and Jackie's Morning Rita.

The new restaurant is located at 6562 University Parkway, Suite 150 Sarasota, FL 34240 and will be open daily 7:00AM - 3:00PM starting Dec 19, 2024.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe: It's Never Too Early To Get Toasted.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk currently operates 43 locations throughout the South with more than 14 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Arizona. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook and Instagram.

