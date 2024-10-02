The Tokyo Station Hotel RECOGNIZED WITH CONDE NAST TRAVELER'S 2024 READERS' CHOICE AWARD "TOP10 in HOTELS, JAPAN"

- World's Best Hotels, Cruises, Countries, Cities, Resorts, Trains, Airlines, Airports, Spas, Islands, Luggage, Villas, and Tour Operators -

TOKYO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conde Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards, with The Tokyo Station Hotel recognized as one of the TOP10 Hotels in Japan.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M101751/202409196639/_prw_PI1fl_C2uZ07l8.jpg

More than 575,000 Conde Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here: https://www.cntraveler.com/inspiration/readers-choice-awards

In response to the recent award, The Tokyo Station Hotel General Manager Hitoshi Fujisaki stated, "Following our award in 2021, we are honored to be ranked third in 2024. We are all incredibly pleased with this recognition. Moving forward, we are committed to delivering timeless memories through 'empathetic hospitality,' staying close to our guests' hearts, and providing refined moments that are cherished across time."

The Tokyo Station Hotel

https://www.thetokyostationhotel.jp/

Classic Luxury - a timeless experience cherished across eras. The hotel, located inside the important cultural property, blends historic charm with modern comfort. Unbeatable location adjacent to Tokyo Station, which is an ideal hub for exploring the city and to various destinations across the country. The hotel is also concerning about future with sustainability; all rooms are automatically subject to the carbon offset program.

The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Conde Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

About The Tokyo Station Hotel

The Tokyo Station Hotel opened in Tokyo Station in 1915. Its imposing architecture and state-of-the-art facilities for the period attracted visitors from far and wide. The hotel temporarily closed in 2006 to accommodate the preservation and restoration of the entire Tokyo Station Marunouchi Building. After a complete remodeling that took nearly six and a half years, the hotel reopened in 2012. The hotel's 150 guestrooms and suites deftly balance the refined elegance of classic European decor with modern comfort and technology. Its unique ten restaurants and bars, fitness and spa facilities, and the state-of-the-art meeting rooms charmingly retained the vestige of the station building's rich heritage and significance.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyostationhotel/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tokyostationhotel/