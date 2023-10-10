The Toms River Community Solar Farm Has Turned On, Turning Sun Into Savings

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant step towards a greener future has been achieved with the successful energization of the Toms River community solar farm. Developed by MN8 Energy, a leading name in renewable energy solutions, this state-of-the-art solar farm is now operational, generating clean energy to power homes and businesses throughout the region. Solstice Power Technologies, a leading provider in community solar, continues to lead the way in delivering accessible and cost-effective renewable energy solutions to communities across the state, bringing us one step closer to a more sustainable and affordable energy future. This milestone not only marks a triumph in sustainable energy but also heralds a new era of cost savings for enrolled subscribers.

Subscribers who enrolled in this no-installation solar option through Solstice will now start seeing up to a 21% reduction in their electric bills, helping them save money while supporting the shift to sustainable energy sources. Solstice's innovative approach to community solar makes it easy for residents to contribute to a cleaner environment while enjoying the financial benefits of reduced energy costs.

MN8's Co-head of Asset Management, Andrew Bowers, expressed his excitement regarding the successful energization of the solar farm: "The Toms River solar project coming online marks another successful demonstration of MN8's commitment to a sustainable energy future. As we expand our renewable energy portfolio, projects like these embody our mission to help customers on the journey to a decarbonized, electrified future."

Local renewable energy enthusiast, Techstination Founder, and Ocean County resident, Fred Fishkin, who has been eagerly awaiting the farm's activation, shared his perspective on this significant achievement: "I'm excited about benefiting from solar and making a difference and with the Solstice program. As a long-time resident and journalist who has been covering consumer technology and innovation for many years, when I learned about the opportunity presented by Solstice and the new community solar farm, I asked a lot of questions… and when I was through I couldn't wait to become a part of it! This makes it so easy for homeowners and renters to take advantage of green, sustainable energy with no investment needed – and I'll be saving money on energy costs. It is a win all the way around."

While most subscription spots have been claimed, limited opportunities still remain for a handful of individuals and businesses. By subscribing to the Toms River community solar farm, not only can you contribute to reducing your carbon footprint, but you can also enjoy steady savings on your electric bills.

For further information on enrollment, benefits, and the positive impact of clean energy, please visit Solstice's website or contact Solstice directly at (866) 826-1997.

About Solstice Power Technologies LLC

Solstice Power Technologies is a leading U.S. customer acquisition and management service provider in community solar. Originally based in Cambridge, MA, Solstice was founded in 2016 by women of color co-founders who believe every community can be powered by renewable energy. Solstice is dedicated to bringing affordable solar power to the 77% of American households that cannot support a rooftop system. Community solar offers a solution, enabling residents to support local clean energy at no upfront cost and save money on their electric bill every year. Solstice offers customer solutions for the community solar industry ‒ enrolling households and local organizations in shared projects, creating financing innovations that expand access to underserved communities (the EnergyScore), and providing a frictionless subscriber management software platform for projects. For more information, visit https://solstice.us .

About MN8 Energy, Inc.

MN8 Energy serves enterprise customers by providing renewable energy and related services on their journey to an electrified, decarbonized world. With a more than 3.2 gigawatt solar fleet comprised of over 875 projects across 28 states, over 270 megawatts of battery storage projects, and EV charging solutions, MN8 is one of the largest independent solar energy and energy storage power producers in the U.S.

