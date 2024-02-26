The Top 2024 Security Awareness and Training Tools Revealed by Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews

26 Feb, 2024, 18:00 ET

SoftwareReviews' latest Emotional Footprint report highlights the top-rated security awareness and software solutions that are harnessing AI analytics trends to help organizations improve decision-making in 2024.

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape and a division of Info-Tech Research Group, has revealed its new 2024 Security Awareness and Training Tools Emotional Footprint Report. The firm's report identifies the five top security awareness and training software providers and recognizes them as Champions for the year.

SoftwareReviews’ latest Emotional Footprint report highlights the top-rated security awareness and software solutions that are harnessing AI analytics trends to help organizations improve decision-making in 2024. (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Adopting security awareness and training is crucial for organizations to mitigate cybersecurity risks, ensure compliance with regulations, protect sensitive information, and foster a security-conscious culture. Such training empowers employees to recognize and respond to cyber threats effectively, significantly reducing the organization's vulnerability to attacks. Conversely, neglecting this aspect can lead to increased susceptibility to cyber attacks, non-compliance penalties, reputational damage, and higher financial losses compared to the cost of preventive training. In essence, security awareness and training are indispensable in adapting to evolving threats and safeguarding an organization's integrity and assets.

SoftwareReviews' survey data from 420 end-user reviews was used to identify the top security awareness and training software providers for the year. The insights are intended to support organizations that are considering options to streamline their security awareness and training strategies.

The 2024 Security Awareness and Training champions are as follows:

User assessments of software categories on Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

