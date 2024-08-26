The Top Cannabis Business Conference In The World, Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Returns to Chicago With Industry Titans and Focus on Cannabis Legalization

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a highly successful Spring edition in Hollywood, Florida, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , North America's premier cannabis investment and branding event, is set to take center stage again on October 8-9, 2024, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL. The conference comes at a pivotal moment in the cannabis industry, with rescheduling efforts and potential legalization looming on the horizon, making this event a must-attend for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers.

Unparalleled Opportunities for Networking and Deals

Building on the momentum from the Spring 2024 event, which attracted over 2,000 attendees and featured more than 200 investors, the Fall edition promises even greater opportunities for networking and deal-making. Attendees can expect a curated experience that includes exclusive networking sessions, expert panels, and fireside chats designed to foster meaningful connections and drive the industry forward.

Keynote Speakers: Shaping the Future of Cannabis

This year's top speakers include:

, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Verano, who will share insights on navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. Ross Gerber , Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, known for his forward-thinking investment strategies in emerging markets.

Featured Speakers: Industry Leaders and Innovators

The 2024 speaker lineup is packed with industry leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of cannabis. Notable speakers include:

Benzinga & Women Grow Partnership: Expanding Opportunities for Women and Minority-Owned Businesses

Continuing its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Benzinga has partnered with Women Grow to broaden financial opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses. This partnership will provide these businesses with unparalleled exposure and networking opportunities, including waived sponsorship fees, helping to ensure that all voices are heard and represented in the growing cannabis industry.

Register Now

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the cannabis industry's most anticipated event of the year. Secure your spot at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago by visiting bzcannabis.com .

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is North America's leading cannabis-focused gathering, attracting the industry's top executives, investors, and thought leaders. The event offers an unmatched platform for networking, deal-making, and gaining insights into the future of the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit bzcannabis.com .

