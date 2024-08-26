The Top Cannabis Business Conference In The World, Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Returns to Chicago With Industry Titans and Focus on Cannabis Legalization
Aug 26, 2024, 09:06 ET
CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a highly successful Spring edition in Hollywood, Florida, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, North America's premier cannabis investment and branding event, is set to take center stage again on October 8-9, 2024, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL. The conference comes at a pivotal moment in the cannabis industry, with rescheduling efforts and potential legalization looming on the horizon, making this event a must-attend for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers.
Unparalleled Opportunities for Networking and Deals
Building on the momentum from the Spring 2024 event, which attracted over 2,000 attendees and featured more than 200 investors, the Fall edition promises even greater opportunities for networking and deal-making. Attendees can expect a curated experience that includes exclusive networking sessions, expert panels, and fireside chats designed to foster meaningful connections and drive the industry forward.
Keynote Speakers: Shaping the Future of Cannabis
This year's top speakers include:
- George Archos, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Verano, who will share insights on navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.
- Ross Gerber, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, known for his forward-thinking investment strategies in emerging markets.
- Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs, will discuss the future of cannabis operations in a potentially legalized environment.
- Jim Belushi, Founder of Belushi's Farm, who will provide a unique perspective on cannabis cultivation and brand building.
- Alexa Alianiello, US Sales & Partnerships Lead at X (formerly Twitter), will explore how the company serves as a platform for political engagement and the intersection of social media and cannabis, providing insights into how digital campaigns can drive brand awareness and consumer engagement in the cannabis space.
- Beena Goldenberg, CEO of Organigram, will speak on the international cannabis market and where the next big opportunities are emerging. As Big Tobacco bets on cannabis, she will also provide insight into how companies like Organigram are positioning themselves to lead in global cannabis cultivation and product development.
- Ricky Williams, former NFL player turned cannabis advocate and entrepreneur, will share his insights on cannabis for wellness and his brand, Highsman, focusing on the plant's role in sports recovery and holistic health.
Featured Speakers: Industry Leaders and Innovators
The 2024 speaker lineup is packed with industry leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of cannabis. Notable speakers include:
- Claire Wells Hanson, Member in Charge of Denver Office & Cannabis Litigation Team Leader, Clark Hill Law
- David Feuerstein, Co-Founder & Partner, Feuerstein Kulick LLP
- Emily Fisher, Founder & CEO, Leafwell
- Frank Segall, Co-Chair, Cannabis Practice, Blank Rome
- Janice O'Reilly, Consulting Partner, AAFCPAs' National Cannabis Practice
- Steve Riparip, Founder & Head Strategist, Tact Firm LLC
- Tassa Saldi, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, TUMI Genomics
- Tayyaba Khan, Partner, Cassels
- William Muecke, Co-Founder and Managing Member, Artemis Growth Partners
- Dreka Gates, Founder, Love's Harvest
- Krista Raymer, CEO, Vetrina
- Bryan Gerber, Co-Founder & CEO, HARA Supply
- Jesse Redmond, Head of Cannabis, Water Tower Research
- Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Managers, Women Grow
- Richie Proud, CEO and Director, iAnthus
- Nick Rinella, CEO, Hippos Cannabis
- Drea Groeschel, CEO, Better Than Booze
- Kevin Brooks, CEO, Conception Nurseries
- Dustin Milner, CEO, Talarya Brands
- Joseph Lustberg, CEO, Upwise Capital
- Stacy Litke, VP of Banking Programs, Green Check Verified
- Laurie Parfitt, Founder & CEO, LKP Impact Consulting
- Will Bowden, Founder & CEO, Grasshopper Farms
- Jordan Ascanio, Creative Director, CLS Holdings USA Inc.
- Kyle Sherman, Founder & CEO, Flowhub
- Tiffany Richardson, Partner (National Cannabis Industry Lead), Crowe
- Paul Weiss, CEO, PaperPlanes
- Tony Schor, CEO, Investor Awareness
- Jackie Gonzalez-Becerra, Vice President, Revenue, Weedmaps
- Barbara Fox, CEO, Cannabiz Supply
- Terry Bishop, President & CEO, Leftherium
- Laurie Holcomb, CEO, Gold Flora
- Beau Whitney, Founder & Chief Economist, Whitney Economics
- Sundie Seefried, CEO/President, Safe Harbor Financial
- Bryna Dahlin, Partner, Benesch Law
- Michael Villapiano, Director, Altmore Capital
- Rep. David Joyce, 14th District of Ohio, U.S. Representative
- Kevin Hart, Founder & CEO, Green Check Verified
- Sahar Ayinehsazian, Partner, Vicente LLP
- Neil Prasad, CPA-Partner, Marcum
- Christine Smith, CEO, Gron
- Charles Alovisetti, Partner, Vicente LLP
- Jim Kirsch, President, A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners
- Kris Walker, President & Chief Commercial Officer, Hoodie Analytics
- Jon Levine, CEO, MariMed
- Gary Santo, CEO, Rx Green Technologies
- Scott Greiper, Founder & President, Viridian Capital Advisors
- Anthony Coniglio, CEO, NewLake Capital Partners
- Javier Hasse, Managing Director, Cannabis, Benzinga
- Jamie Pearson, President, New Holland Group
- Dan Neville, CFO, Ascend Wellness
- Dan Ahrens, CIO & Portfolio Manager $MSOS $YOLO, AdvisorShares
- Tom Zuber, Managing Partner, Zuber Lawler
- Darren Lampert, CEO & Co-Founder, GrowGeneration
- Tim Conder, CEO, TILT Holdings
- Aaron Grey, Managing Director, Equity Research Consumer & Cannabis
Benzinga & Women Grow Partnership: Expanding Opportunities for Women and Minority-Owned Businesses
Continuing its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Benzinga has partnered with Women Grow to broaden financial opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses. This partnership will provide these businesses with unparalleled exposure and networking opportunities, including waived sponsorship fees, helping to ensure that all voices are heard and represented in the growing cannabis industry.
Register Now
Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the cannabis industry's most anticipated event of the year. Secure your spot at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago by visiting bzcannabis.com.
About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is North America's leading cannabis-focused gathering, attracting the industry's top executives, investors, and thought leaders. The event offers an unmatched platform for networking, deal-making, and gaining insights into the future of the cannabis industry.
For more information, please visit bzcannabis.com.
SOURCE Benzinga
