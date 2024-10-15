The top luxury brokerage in Dallas and Fort Worth expands into booming Parker County, Texas, with a new office, established expert agents and its famous white-glove service

When Hollywood has attempted to capture the tales of the American West — epic dramas of cowboys, Native Americans and the first railroads, farms and ranches — "that story is, in fact, the history of Parker County," says the website for the county's chamber of commerce. Today, Parker County is one of the fastest-growing areas in North Texas, surging in population, business, retail and real estate, while still rich in history and charm, including its fame as the peach capital of Texas, celebrated each year at the Parker County Peach Festival.

In its long tradition of blazing trails in luxury real estate, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty has opened its new office, called Fort Worth West, at 601 Willow Crossing E in Willow Park. Just 20 minutes west of the brokerage's Fort Worth office and an hour west of its Dallas flagship, the new office is a handsome, contemporary, stand-alone building that is home to Parker County's finest established real estate advisors — individuals and teams who represent the world-class properties in the cities of Weatherford, Willow Park, Aledo, Hudson Oaks and more, plus westernmost Tarrant County and the Palo Pinto County communities surrounding Possum Kingdom Lake. As of its opening in October 2024 — complete with a ribbon cutting by the Parker County Chamber of Commerce — the roster of Parker County experts includes:

Sally Watkins and her team of Heather Carter, Natalie Stephens and Heather Epley.

Deborah Bailey and Kandy Hale Maberry and their team of Chevy Goff, Brandie Anderson and Tee Meis.

Individual advisors Amber Sustala, Elin Aanenson and Luis Rivera.

The expansion into Parker County means that Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is now offering its signature white-glove care to even more North Texas clients. The properties, agents and world-class services of North Texas' leading luxury brokerage can be explored at briggsfreeman.com. Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is part of the $35 billion Peerage Realty Partners family, the world's largest strategic investor in Sotheby's International Realty affiliates, and a longtime affiliate of the $143 billion Sotheby's International Realty network of more than 26,400 agents in 1,110 offices across 83 countries and territories.

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

