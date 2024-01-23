The Top Movies of 2023 are Back on the Big Screen with the Regal Best Picture Film Festival

Tickets for each nominated film only $5 for Regal Crown Club members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, nominees for filmmaking's highest honor were announced, and these ten award-worthy titles will be showcased at the annual Regal Best Picture Film Festival, taking place Friday, March 1, through Sunday, March 10. Tickets for nominated films will be $6 at participating locations with a special $5 admission price and $7 concession combo available to Regal Crown Club members.

Nominated films screening at the Regal Best Picture Film Festival are:

American Fiction (R)

Anatomy of a Fall (R)

Barbie (PG-13)

The Holdovers (R)

Killers of the Flower Moon (R)

Maestro (R)

Oppenheimer (R)

Past Lives (PG-13)

Poor Things (R)

The Zone of Interest (PG-13)

"Regal is the ultimate destination for moviegoing during the awards season, and we are excited to present these nominated films during the Regal Best Picture Film Festival at a fantastic price for movie fans," said Andrew Turner, Head of Film at Regal. "Our guests are getting an opportunity to enjoy the finest films of 2023 prior to watching the biggest awards ceremony in entertainment."

Tickets for each nominated title in the Regal Best Picture Film Festival are $6 and will be available for purchase on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Joining the Regal Crown Club is free, and members will receive $1 off admission on nominated titles and a $7 small popcorn and drink combo offer for each festival visit. For showtimes and ticketing information, as well as a list of participating theatres, please visit us through the Regal app or online at REGmovies.com.

