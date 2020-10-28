The Toy Insider™ Experts Name Top Holiday Toy Trends of 2020

"As families continue weathering the pandemic, we've seen a shift towards toys and games that keep kids engaged and entertained at home while also helping parents stay within tighter budgets," says Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, the Toy Insider . "We're also seeing a renewed interest in screen-free play as many families want to balance out the increase in screen time that kids are getting with remote learning. Toys that help build kids' awareness of the world around them and instill a sense of social responsibility are also getting lots of love this holiday season."

The Toy Insider unveiled its 15th annual holiday gift guide last month, highlighting the most coveted toys on children's holiday wish lists. With more than 300 toys from more than 110 toy companies, the Toy Insider's guide makes it easy for parents and gift-givers to find the perfect, age-appropriate gift for any kid.

With more than 100 years of combined experience covering the toy industry, Schacht and her editorial team of toy experts determine the hottest toys and trends by attending major toy industry trade shows; participating in briefings with toy companies, retailers and analysts; and through hands-on play throughout the year. The independent organization reviews toys all year long to put together its annual holiday gift guide, along with its highly regarded Hot 20, STEM 10 and 12 Under $12 toy lists. The Toy Insider identifies top toy trends based on retail sales and extensive research, guiding consumers who want the perfect holiday gifts for any child.

The Toy Insider 's 2020 Top Toy Trends:

Game On : This holiday season will be different from any other. Social distancing and spending time at home are still key to keeping people safe. Playing games of all kinds is a great way to pass the time and make memories as a family.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Who's the G.O.A.T.? (Big G Creative), T-Rex Rumble (Educational Insights), Burping Bobby (Goliath), Deer Pong (Hasbro), Drone Home (PlayMonster), The #UpsideDownChallenge Game (VANGO), Incohearent Family Edition (What Do You Meme?), Big Boggle (Winning Moves Games), Hands Full (WowWee), Break the Board (Yulu)

Screen-Free Learning : With many kids learning partially or completely at home this year, these incredible toys give kids a break from screen time. Plus, they feature lots of fun elements and have tons of educational value.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Blockaroo Windmill Set (Blue Marble), Apollo - A Game Inspired by the NASA Moon Missions (Buffalo Games), STEAM Paper Flower Kit (Crayola), Circuit Explorer (Educational Insights), Snap Circuits MyHome (Elenco Electronics), DIY Music Maker Science Lab (hand2mind), Speak & Learn Puppy (LeapFrog), Botley 2.0 (Learning Resources), Magformers Basic Plus 14Pc Set (Magformers), Mega Cyborg Hand (Thames & Kosmos)

At-Home Activities : With everyone staying at home this year, you're going to need some toys and activities to pass the time. From craft kits to playsets, these toys provide a lot of open-ended play to keep kids busy — and most of them are screen-free!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: K'NEX Architecture (Basic Fun!), GEMEX Gel Creations Studio (Cra-Z-Art), Jixelz Creator (Fat Brain Toys), Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set (Hasbro/ADK), Mixy Squish Tabletop Creativity Desk (Horizon), Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen (Mattel), Breyer Mane Beauty Styling Heads (Reeves), Chocolate Pen (Skyrocket), Lamaze 3-in-1 Airtivity Center (TOMY), 3D Build & Play (Wobbleworks)

Budget-Friendly Finds : Sticking to a budget is more important than ever before for millions of families across the country. Check out our favorite toys under $25 that will 'wow' kids without breaking the bank.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Anime Heroes (Bandai America), CurliGirls (Basic Fun!), Cats vs. Pickles (Cepia), Star Wars The Child Bluetooth Speaker (eKids), JUNKBOTS (HEXBUG), VIP Pets Series 1 (IMC), Kitten Catfe Series 3 Boba Purrista Girls (Jakks Pacific), Hairdorables Hair Art Series (Just Play), Ravel Tales (Sunny Days), 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 & Mini Mart (ZURU)

Family Fun : Due to COVID-19, many families are closer than ever before. Toys, games and activities that the whole family can play with together to spark meaningful play experiences will be a big hit this year.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Plinko (Buffalo Games), Pizza Party Throwdown (Hog Wild), LEGO Adventures with Mario Starter Course (LEGO), Nintendo Switch (Nintendo), Back to the Future DeLorean (Playmobil), Relative Insanity See What I Mean?! (PlayMonster), Battle Academy (Pokémon), Present Pets (Spin Master), Tonies (Tonies), Marshmallow Blasters (ZING)

Mind & Body Builders : It's been a stressful year for kids and adults alike. Toys to help kids de-stress, stay active, and keep healthy habits throughout the pandemic make great holiday gifts this year.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Up, In & Over Energetic Elephant Bouncer (Bestway), NCAA 6V Plush Ride-On Product Line (Dynacraft), Swingin' Shoes (Fat Brain Toys), Sensory Fidget Tubes (hand2mind), Lullabrites ([email protected]), Barbie Breathe with Me (Mattel), Wubble Rumblers (NSI), FLEX Kart (Rollplay), Kinetic Sand Sandswirls (Spin Master), Pinkfong Baby Shark Dancing DJ (WowWee)

Next-Gen Creators : From toys based on YouTube stars to products that help kids on their way to stardom, kids will be ready for their closeup in no time with these toys, play sets, and more.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Ninja Kidz TV GIANT Mystery Ninja Ball (Blip Toys), Ryan's World Shadow Warrior Ninja Mystery Box (Bonkers), Trinity & Beyond – Mystery Heart Jewelry Box (Bonkers), Trolls World Tour DJ Trollex Mixer (eKids), Roblox Adopt Me Pet Shop (Jazwares), Collins Key Fake Food Mystery Challenge Wheel (Moose), FailFix Total Makeover Pack (Moose), Animal Crossing (Nintendo), KidiZoom Creator Cam (VTech), Insta Studio (WeCool)

Social Responsibility : Toys are teaching tools for kids, and it's important they reflect the world around them. This year, toy companies are focused on creating toys that are culturally diverse, sustainable, and accessible, helping to instill strong values in kids.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Crayola Colors of the World (Crayola), Geomag 100% Recycled Panels 114 Pieces (Geomagworld), Zoe (Healthy Roots Dolls), Blippi Recycling Truck (Jazwares), LEGO Duplo Modular Playhouse (LEGO), Kindness Club 14" Play Dolls (Madame Alexander), American Girl Doll of the Year: Joss (Mattel), Rescue Tales Adoptable Pets (MGA Entertainment), Real Rigs Recycling Truck (Pacific Cycle), Theo the Therapy Dog (Roylco)

