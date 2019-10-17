The Toy Insider Experts Reveal Top Holiday Toy Trends of 2019

"Thanks to the immense popularity of unboxing videos on YouTube, we're seeing that the collectible craze is bigger than ever! So big, in fact, that we launched our first-ever 12 Under $12 list of the year's tiny trending toys with an affordable price tag!" said Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, the Toy Insider . "We're also seeing a resurgence in unplugged play, encouraging kids to nurture their creativity with screen-free toys and games or to get up and moving with cool rides that go way beyond bikes. Plus, toys packed with oozy, squishy, and smooshy fun show no signs of slowing down either."

The Toy Insider unveiled its 14th annual holiday gift guide last month, highlighting the most-coveted toys that kids will have on their holiday wish lists this year. Featuring nearly 350 toys from more than 120 toy companies across its print and online versions, the Toy Insider's guide makes it easy for gift-givers to search for the perfect, age-appropriate gift for any child.

Schacht and her editorial team of toy experts have more than 75 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The team is well-versed in the hottest toys and trends through attendance at major toy industry trade shows and events, as well as frequent briefings with toy companies, retailers and analysts throughout the year. The independent organization reviews toys all year long to compile its annual holiday gift guide, along with its Hot 20, STEM 10 and brand-new 12 Under $12 lists. The Toy Insider highlights the year's top toy trends based on retail sales and extensive research, helping consumers and gift-givers find the perfect holiday gifts for kids.

The Toy Insider 's 2019 Top Toy Trends:

As Seen on YouTube: Kids' favorite YouTube stars are making their way to the toy box with their very own toy lines. Kids can get an IRL experience unboxing tons of fun surprises based on their favorite channels.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends (Blip Toys), FGTeeV Giant TV (Bonkers Toys), Ryan's World Super Surprise Safe (Just Play), Ryan's World 3.5-inch Ryan's Racers (Jada Toys), Lamo Ninja Minifigures (Wicked Cool Toys), Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppets (WowWee)

Ready to Ride: Scooters, balance bikes, go-karts, and more! Kids are riding in style this year in imaginative new ways. These toys encourage kids to get up and active and ready for adventure!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Rideamals Josie (Pacific Cycle), RealTree UTV (Dynacraft), Neon Ghost (Yvolution), Rockin Rider Legacy Grow-with-me Pony (Tek Nek Toys), Wave Catcher (Rollplay), Wild Ones (Razor), Fisher Price Bounce & Spin Puppy (Mattel), Playdate Sven (Jakks Pacific)

Layers of Fun: Toys that provide a multi-layered play experience for kids are packed with play value – from grow-with-me toys and playthings that change and evolve over time, to unboxing experiences that seem to never end. These toys that more than meets the eye.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Rizmo (TOMY), Vendeez (Horizon Group USA), Blume (Skyrocket), Foodie Roos (Maya Toys), Foodie Surprise (Redwood Ventures), Rainbocorns S2, Big Bow Surprise (ZURU), Treasure X Tomb (Moose Toys), Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Pinata (Jazwares)

Totally Tactile: Compounds, squishies, and DIY creations—these toys will give you all the feels and are hard to put down! Enjoy different textures, scents, and more.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Morphimals (ORB), Mushmeez (Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Co.), Nickelodeon Slime Peanut Butter and Jelly Slime Slow Risers (Cra-Z-Art), Stickies (Hog Wild), Massive Googly (Imperial Toy), Pop Pop Snots Slime Hammer (YULU), Fluffy Cloudz (WeCool), Play-Doh Slime (Hasbro)

Playtime Unplugged: No tablet or smartphone required! These toys and games allow kids to take a break from screen time for classic play.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Magnetic Mosaic Kitchen (KidKraft), Calico Critters Sweet Raspberry Home (Epoch Everlasting Play), Timber Tots Playhouse (Fat Brain Toys), Loopies (ALEX Brands), Little People Barn Ballpit (BestWay), Red Light Green Light (Buffalo Games), Splash and Play Mermaid (Madame Alexander), Mars Space Station (Playmobil)

Gettin' Glam: Add a little sparkle to your life with these toys, accessories and DIY sets that provide customization opportunities and lots of unique style.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Blinger (Wicked Cool Toys), Glitter Dots Sparkle Station (Crayola), Lucky Fortune (WowWee), Myla the Magical Unicorn (VTech), Shimmer Stars (KD Group), K-Blings (Wow! Stuff), Go Glam Nail Stamper (Spin Master), Soap & Bath Bomb Lab (Thames & Kosmos)

#TBTB (Throwback Toy Box): What's old is new again. These retro-styled toys and games are making a comeback! Whether they're staples of the '80s or the things that made the '90s rad, a new generation of kids will love these toys!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Countercades (Arcade1Up), Pretty Pretty Princess (Winning Moves Games), Tamagotchi On (Bandai America), Pound Puppies (Basic Fun!), Trapper Keeper Game (Big G Creative), Colorforms Silly Faces Game (Kahootz Toys), Rubik's Cage (University Games), Bend-Ems (Sunny Days Entertainment)

How It Works: Kids can use STEM concepts to make their own toys. These activity sets go beyond simple instructions and educate kids on important scientific principles. Each of these toys sparks a love of learning during playtime.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Artie 3000 (Educational Insights), smART Pixelator (Flycatcher), VEX Robotics Build Blitz (HEXBUG), LeapBuilders ABC Smart House (LeapFrog), Coding Critters (Learning Resources), My Robotic Pet – Tumbling Hedgehog (Thames & Kosmos), Amazing Construction Set (Magformers), LEGO Hidden Slide Paranormal Intercept Bus 3000 (LEGO)

