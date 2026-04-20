The Toy Insider Experts Reveal Top Toys for a Fun-Filled Summer with Biggest-Ever 2026 Spring & Summer Gift Guide

The forecast calls for a season of warm-weather adventures, screen-free play and budget-friendly fun, fueled by FIFA World Cup excitement and growing patriotic spirit ahead of America 250.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Insider, the most trusted toy resource for parents and gift-givers, launched its 2026 Spring & Summer Gift Guide, so families can shop smarter and plan for a summer of nonstop fun with the hottest toys and entertainment. This year's guide is its biggest yet – with more than 300 curated products from more than 130 trusted, vetted toymakers spanning every kind of play: outdoor and active products that get kids on the move; toys that teach, entertain and travel well; games and activities that turn up the competition and creativity; and water toys built for epic summer splashing.

The Toy Insider launched its 2026 Spring & Summer Gift Guide, so families can shop smarter and plan for a summer of nonstop fun with the hottest toys and entertainment. As families continue to navigate higher costs of living, this year’s guide features toys that deliver maximum fun and value. More than 80% of the guide is made up of toys under $50, with more than 170 products under $25.

As families continue to navigate higher costs of living, this year's guide features toys that deliver maximum fun and value to help parents make thoughtful spending decisions while still creating memorable summer experiences. More than 80% of the guide is made up of toys under $50, with more than 170 products under $25.

"In today's cost-conscious climate, every toy purchase feels more intentional, as families juggle the everyday reality of keeping their kids happy while also staying mindful of rising costs," says Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief at The Toy Insider. "All the toys in our Spring & Summer Gift Guide are expert-approved and thoughtfully curated to deliver maximum fun, so families can skip the stress and feel confident in every toy they choose, no matter their budget or how they spend their summer – whether it's at home or on the go."

Grouped by product category and intended age range, the guide makes it easy to find something for every kid, whether they're excited about the FIFA World Cup, America's 250th birthday, or kid-friendly franchises like Bluey, Toy Story 5 and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

BUDGET-FRIENDLY FUN : Bring home big fun for less with toys, collectibles, and activities – all priced at $25 or less

Toy Insider Picks : Happy Haul (Just Play), Supergoal Shoe Capsule Collectibles (PMI)



: Bring home big fun for less with toys, collectibles, and activities – all priced at $25 or less Happy Haul (Just Play), Supergoal Shoe Capsule Collectibles (PMI) OUTDOOR : Turn sunny days into all-day play with outdoor toys built for the backyard, park, and beyond

Toy Insider Picks : Pirate Ship Water Park (Bestway), Little Tikes Easy Store Jr. Play Table with Umbrella (MGA Entertainment)



: Turn sunny days into all-day play with outdoor toys built for the backyard, park, and beyond Pirate Ship Water Park (Bestway), Little Tikes Easy Store Jr. Play Table with Umbrella (MGA Entertainment) TRAVEL : Shift travel time into playtime with portable toys that keep kids entertained wherever the journey takes them

Toy Insider Picks : BumBumz Bluey 7.5-inch Plush (Jazwares), Gui Gui Minis (Moose Toys)



: Shift travel time into playtime with portable toys that keep kids entertained wherever the journey takes them : BumBumz Bluey 7.5-inch Plush (Jazwares), Gui Gui Minis (Moose Toys) PHYSICAL & ACTIVE : Get kids off their feet and on the move with bikes, scooters, outdoor games and sports toys built for non-stop energy

Toy Insider Picks : Candy Scented Swirl Hoop (KESS), Fisher-Price 3-in-1 Kick & Sway Activity Gym (Mattel)



: Get kids off their feet and on the move with bikes, scooters, outdoor games and sports toys built for non-stop energy : Candy Scented Swirl Hoop (KESS), Fisher-Price 3-in-1 Kick & Sway Activity Gym (Mattel) WATER : Cool down and turn up the splash factor with water blasters, inflatables, and pool toys built for big summer fun

Toy Insider Picks : Swimways Rainbow Reef Shark (Spin Master), XSHOT Water Turbo Stream Motor Soaker (ZURU)



: Cool down and turn up the splash factor with water blasters, inflatables, and pool toys built for big summer fun Swimways Rainbow Reef Shark (Spin Master), XSHOT Water Turbo Stream Motor Soaker (ZURU) EDUCATIONAL : Beat the "summer slide" with toys and activities that make STEAM learning part of everyday play

Toy Insider Picks : National Geographic Build a Bee Habitat Kit (Blue Marble), SolarFlowers (Thames & Kosmos)



: Beat the "summer slide" with toys and activities that make STEAM learning part of everyday play National Geographic Build a Bee Habitat Kit (Blue Marble), SolarFlowers (Thames & Kosmos) ENTERTAINMENT : Step into the worlds of favorite characters through interactive collectibles, dolls, figures, and playsets

Toy Insider Picks : Lite-Brite x Toy Story 5 ColorPop! Edition (Basic Fun!), The Super Mario Galaxy Yoshi Egg Playset (JAKKS Pacific)



: Step into the worlds of favorite characters through interactive collectibles, dolls, figures, and playsets : Lite-Brite x Toy Story 5 ColorPop! Edition (Basic Fun!), The Super Mario Galaxy Yoshi Egg Playset (JAKKS Pacific) GAMES : Upgrade game night with new titles the whole family will want to play on repeat

Toy Insider Picks : Fast Friends (Exploding Kittens), Foosbots Rivals Cup (Fat Brain Toys)



: Upgrade game night with new titles the whole family will want to play on repeat Fast Friends (Exploding Kittens), Foosbots Rivals Cup (Fat Brain Toys) ARTS, CRAFTS, & ACTIVITIES: Encourage creativity with craft kits and activity sets that bring kids' imaginations to life

Toy Insider Picks: Play-Doh Treats to Go Assortment (Hasbro), Sticker WOW! Activity Pad & Sticker Stamper Value Pack — Dinosaur (Melissa & Doug)

The Toy Insider's Spring & Summer Gift Guide is powered by Energizer, the official and exclusive battery partner of The Toy Insider. All toys chosen for the guide that require batteries will feature an ENERGIZER BUNNY™ icon that reminds shoppers to purchase the necessary batteries in advance, so toys are ready for play from day one.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for information about toys, games and kids' entertainment. Its expert team publishes two seasonal gift guides yearly and reviews toys daily to find what's hot and trending. Visit thetoyinsider.com for reviews, toy news, giveaways and parenting tips. Follow them on Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE The Toy Insider