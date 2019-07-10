The Toy Insider Hosts the Biggest 10th Birthday Bash EVER at Annual Sweet Suite Toy Showcase Event
Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 in New York City: The Biggest Night of Play Features Exclusive Toy Launches from More Than 85 Toy Makers and a First-Look at Holiday Toy Trends
From Giant Cars and Piñatas to Cosplay Characters and More - Tons of Great Visuals and Interactive Experiences Perfect for Photo and Video
Jul 10, 2019, 14:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT: Celebrating its 10th birthday this year, The Toy Insider's Sweet Suite event is the BIGGEST night of play! Join in the fun and get a first look at the hottest new toys that will be flying off store shelves for back-to-school and holiday shopping. More than 85 top toy makers will be in the room, including industry giants like Hasbro, Mattel, Spin Master, Vtech, Leapfrog and LEGO, along with up-and-coming toy companies.
Plus, check out some cool new items from brands like Nintendo, FYE and Arcade1Up that will be on wish lists of both kids and kids-at-heart in The Pop Insider's "What's Poppin' Lounge." Get a sneak peek at the hottest upcoming pop-culture merch featuring Marvel, Harry Potter and more.
Hors d'oeuvres, sweets, birthday cake and cocktails will be served all evening!
WHEN: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 4-9 p.m.
WHERE: Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers, New York City
(Between 22nd & 23rd Streets and the West Side Highway)
WHO: The Toy Insider is the go-to source for information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. It publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on its website. The Toy Insider is a trusted resource for parents, grandparents, and other gift-givers.
The Pop Insider is a multimedia publication that lets superfans fuel their fandoms 24/7 with the content they crave through a daily pop culture news and review site, weekly e-newsletter, seasonal print magazine and ezine, and real-time social media updates.
MEDIA OPPS:
- Photos and b-roll
- A first look at the newest toys in action (moving, talking, flying, etc.)
- A bright and colorful atmosphere complete with fun decorations and oversized toys
- Fun activities including photo booths, face painting, costumed characters, balloon twisters, crafts and games
- Genuine reactions from kid attendees playing with toys
- Interview opps and soundbites (onsite media center for on-camera interviews is available)
- Talk trends with Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer of The Toy Insider, and The Toy Insider team of experts
- Get the scoop from executives and representatives from more than 85 toy companies
- Meet top kid YouTubers, including the Tic Tac Toy family
PLAY OPPS:
- Arrive at Sweet Suite like a hero when you check out Entertainment One's GIANT 40-foot version of the Just Play PJ Masks Seeker, complete with a slide that lands you at the doors to Sweet Suite!
- Pose for a pic with a larger-than-life LeapBuilders elephant from LeapFrog.
- Make a superhero entrance with the NY Avengers cosplay group – you'll swear you're in the Marvel Universe as your favorite characters come to life before your eyes!
- Have a *smashing* good time taking a swing at one of two 6-foot tall piñatas filled with toys and surprises from Jakks Pacific
- Get an exclusive first look at a magical new ride from Kid Trax, maker of the Scout ride-on pony
- Be there for the official reveal of a brand-new creative entertainment platform for the whole family from Bandai NAMCO Entertainment Inc.© and iskn©.
- Meet the Tic Tac Toy YouTube family and witness the very first unboxing of their new toy line with Blip Toys
- Grow a garden with Blume dolls from Skyrocket that bloom from a flower pot when you water them!
- Be transformed into a quirky Goo Goo Galaxy alien with Moose Toys
- Check out a high-tech hedgehog from Thames & Kosmos, which responds to your commands with cool tricks – after you build him, of course!
- Get your geek on with cool tabletop game cabinets from Arcade1Up, incredible Harry Potter fan merch from Wow Stuff, build-your-own gaming with Super Mario Maker 2 from Nintendo and more in The Pop Insider's "What's Poppin' Lounge"
- Plus, awesome activities, giveaways, never-before-seen toys and MORE!
For up-to-date product announcements and event information, visit the Sweet Suite Press Center.
To request credentials, contact: Kristen Joerger, LKPR Inc., Kristen@LKPRinc.com, 646-484-4577, 603-494-3295 (onsite)
To follow all of the fun during the event, use #sweetsuite19 and find the Toy Insider on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and The Pop Insider on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
SOURCE The Toy Insider
