The Toy Insider Hosts the Biggest 10th Birthday Bash EVER at Annual Sweet Suite Toy Showcase Event

Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 in New York City: The Biggest Night of Play Features Exclusive Toy Launches from More Than 85 Toy Makers and a First-Look at Holiday Toy Trends

From Giant Cars and Piñatas to Cosplay Characters and More - Tons of Great Visuals and Interactive Experiences Perfect for Photo and Video

WHAT: Celebrating its 10th birthday this year, The Toy Insider's Sweet Suite event is the BIGGEST night of play! Join in the fun and get a first look at the hottest new toys that will be flying off store shelves for back-to-school and holiday shopping. More than 85 top toy makers will be in the room, including industry giants like Hasbro, Mattel, Spin Master, Vtech, Leapfrog and LEGO, along with up-and-coming toy companies.

Attendees of The Toy Insider's annual Sweet Suite toy showcase event have a blast while they discover the hottest new items from top toy companies. This year's Sweet Suite will take place on Wednesday, July 24th in New York City.
Plus, check out some cool new items from brands like Nintendo, FYE and Arcade1Up that will be on wish lists of both kids and kids-at-heart in The Pop Insider's "What's Poppin' Lounge." Get a sneak peek at the hottest upcoming pop-culture merch featuring Marvel, Harry Potter and more.

Hors d'oeuvres, sweets, birthday cake and cocktails will be served all evening!

WHEN: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 4-9 p.m.

WHERE: Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers, New York City
(Between 22nd & 23rd Streets and the West Side Highway)

WHO: The Toy Insider is the go-to source for information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. It publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on its website. The Toy Insider is a trusted resource for parents, grandparents, and other gift-givers.

The Pop Insider is a multimedia publication that lets superfans fuel their fandoms 24/7 with the content they crave through a daily pop culture news and review site, weekly e-newsletter, seasonal print magazine and ezine, and real-time social media updates.

MEDIA OPPS:

  • Photos and b-roll
    • A first look at the newest toys in action (moving, talking, flying, etc.)
    • A bright and colorful atmosphere complete with fun decorations and oversized toys
    • Fun activities including photo booths, face painting, costumed characters, balloon twisters, crafts and games
    • Genuine reactions from kid attendees playing with toys
  • Interview opps and soundbites (onsite media center for on-camera interviews is available)
    • Talk trends with Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer of The Toy Insider, and The Toy Insider team of experts
    • Get the scoop from executives and representatives from more than 85 toy companies
    • Meet top kid YouTubers, including the Tic Tac Toy family

PLAY OPPS:

  • Arrive at Sweet Suite like a hero when you check out Entertainment One's GIANT 40-foot version of the Just Play PJ Masks Seeker, complete with a slide that lands you at the doors to Sweet Suite!
  • Pose for a pic with a larger-than-life LeapBuilders elephant from LeapFrog.
  • Make a superhero entrance with the NY Avengers cosplay group – you'll swear you're in the Marvel Universe as your favorite characters come to life before your eyes!
  • Have a *smashing* good time taking a swing at one of two 6-foot tall piñatas filled with toys and surprises from Jakks Pacific
  • Get an exclusive first look at a magical new ride from Kid Trax, maker of the Scout ride-on pony
  • Be there for the official reveal of a brand-new creative entertainment platform for the whole family from Bandai NAMCO Entertainment Inc.© and iskn©.
  • Meet the Tic Tac Toy YouTube family and witness the very first unboxing of their new toy line with Blip Toys
  • Grow a garden with Blume dolls from Skyrocket that bloom from a flower pot when you water them!
  • Be transformed into a quirky Goo Goo Galaxy alien with Moose Toys
  • Check out a high-tech hedgehog from Thames & Kosmos, which responds to your commands with cool tricks – after you build him, of course!
  • Get your geek on with cool tabletop game cabinets from Arcade1Up, incredible Harry Potter fan merch from Wow Stuff, build-your-own gaming with Super Mario Maker 2 from Nintendo and more in The Pop Insider's "What's Poppin' Lounge"
  • Plus, awesome activities, giveaways, never-before-seen toys and MORE!

For up-to-date product announcements and event information, visit the Sweet Suite Press Center.

To request credentials, contact: Kristen Joerger, LKPR Inc., Kristen@LKPRinc.com, 646-484-4577, 603-494-3295 (onsite)

To follow all of the fun during the event, use #sweetsuite19 and find the Toy Insider on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and The Pop Insider on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

