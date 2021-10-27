The Toy Insider™ Reveals Top Toy Trends for Holiday 2021.

"The key to winning holiday shopping this year is to shop early and have a backup plan! The Toy Insider has awesome toy recommendations for each of this year's trends so if your first choice sells out, don't panic – we've got you covered with plenty of great ideas," said Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, the Toy Insider. "We're seeing some of our classic trends—like family games and toys that help spark kids' imaginations—make another resurgence this year, while newer trends—like social sensation toy lines and social emotional learning toys—seem to be cementing their place in kids' hearts."

Parents and gift-givers can find a wide assortment of this year's trending toys using the Toy Insider's 16th annual Holiday Gift Guide . The guide features more than 350 toys from 136 toy companies and is broken down by age category, ensuring that every kid receives the perfect, age-appropriate gift this holiday season.

The Toy Insider is an independent organization comprised of a team of toy experts, who have more than 100 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The team stays on the pulse of what's hot and trending by attending major toy industry trade shows and events, as well as through close relationships with toy companies, retailers and analysts. The experts review toys all year long to compile their annual holiday gift guide and hot toy lists: the Hot 20, STEM 10 and 12 Under $20. The Toy Insider uses retail sales and extensive research to pinpoint the top toy trends, helping consumers find the perfect playthings for the kids in their lives.

For product fact sheets and high-res product photography of the Toy Insider's Hot 20, STEM 10 and 12 Under $20, click here .

The Toy Insider's Top Toy Trends of 2021 :

Family Game Night : Gather 'round the gameboard for some good old-fashioned family fun.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: All of Us (What Do You Meme?); Corner Crush (Big G); Disney 5 Second Rule (PlayMonster); GibGab (Fat Brain Toys); Hasbro Gaming Ka-Blab! (Hasbro); Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo); Tetris (Buffalo); Trashed (Winning Moves)

Going Viral : Toys and more based on social sensations, as seen on YouTube, TikTok, and even Instagram.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 3 (ZURU); Baby Shark's Big Show Shark House Playset with Lights and Sounds (WowWee); Cats vs. Pickles Bean-Filled Jumbos (Cepia); CoComelon Interactive JJ (Jazwares); LEGO VIDIYO the Boombox (LEGO); Love, Diana Fashion Fabulous Musical Castle (pocket.watch)

Home Is Where the Fun Is : DIY craft, science and construction kits that bring hours of fun to the playroom.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Beyblade Burst Speedstorm Motor Strike Battle Set (ADK/Hasbro); Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Handle Stamps Activity Set (Melissa & Doug); Candy Claw Machine (Thames & Kosmos); Crayola Light Up Activity Board (Crayola); Lite-Brite Oval HD (Basic Fun!); LOL Surprise OMG House of Surprises (MGA Entertainment); Pixter Electronic Drawing Coach (NSI International); Shimmer 'N Sparkle Deluxe Tie Dye Station (Cra-Z-Art)

In My Feelings : These toys promote sensory and social emotional learning (SEL) development.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: B-Kind Dolls (Jada); Compound Kings 5 Stack Donut (WeCool); Dimpl Pops (Fat Brain Toys); For Keeps (The Loyal Subjects); Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set (Spin Master); Pawz, the Calming Pup (hand2mind); Sensory FX Dice (Just Play); Vibe Girls ([email protected])

Perfect Pets : These tech-infused pets offer all of the fun with none of the mess, and they come complete with lots of interactive magic.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Got2Glow Fairy Finder (WowWee); Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron (Moose Toys); Moji the Loveable Labradoodle (Skyrocket); Peek-a-Roo (Spin Master); Rainbocorns Fairycorns (ZURU); Robo-Max T-Rex (Luki Lab); Sing 'N Skate Sunny Starscout (Hasbro); Tamagotchi Pix (Bandai)

Tech that Teaches : Tech-forward toys with educational benefits spark kids' love of learning.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: 3Doodler Start+ Essentials Pen Set (Wobbleworks); ABCHouse Annual Subscription (Age of Learning); Character Tonies (tonies); KidiZoom PrintCam (VTech); LeapLand Adventures (LeapFrog); Osmo Math Wizard and the Amazing Airships and Osmo Math Wizard and the Enchanted World Games (Osmo); Pixicade (Pixicade); Plugo Farm (PlayShifu)

When I Grow Up : From hometown heroes to future pop stars, these toys inspire kids' future careers.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Blue's Clues & You! Check Up Time Blue (Just Play); Barbie Fast Cast Clinic Playset (Mattel); Design & Drill Bolt Buddies First Responders (Educational Insights); Disney Princess Bluetooth Karaoke Machine with EZ Link Technology (eKids); HEXMODS Pro Series Elite Raceway (HEXBUG); Kid Trax USPS Mail Delivery Truck Ride-On (Pacific Cycle); National Geographic Rock & Mineral Card Games (Blue Marble); The Young Scientists Club Future Veterinarian (Horizon)

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. Its team of toy experts publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com, a trusted resource for parents. The Toy Insider's content is produced by an editorial team with more than 100 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Media & Events, publisher of the Pop Insider , a daily pop culture news and review site that will #fuelyourfandom, as well as leading trade publication the Toy Book , which helps its readers stay on the #pulseofplay. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com and follow them on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Tran

LKPR, Inc.

[email protected]

973-885-0056 (mobile)

SOURCE The Toy Insider

Related Links

http://www.thetoyinsider.com

