The Toy Insider Unwraps Hot Holiday Toys at Annual Holiday of Play Event Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in New York City

WHAT: Want to know which toys Santa will be seeing at the top of every child's wish list? The Toy Insider's Holiday of Play event gives you an exclusive first look at the soon-to-be bestselling holiday toys that made their annual hot lists: the Hot 20, the STEM 10, plus the brand-new toy list that will help shoppers keep their holiday budgets holly and jolly! Help your viewers be "in the know" before these toys are sold out!

All the hot list toys will be on display (and ready to play!), plus several toy companies will showcase toys representing this year's hottest trends:

Ready to Ride: Scooters, balance bikes, go-karts, and more! Kids are riding in style this year in imaginative new ways.

As Seen on YouTube: Kids' favorite YouTube stars are making their way to the toy box with their very own toy lines.

Totally Tactile: Compounds, squishies, and DIY creations—these toys will give you all the feels and are hard to put down!

Layers of Fun: Toys that provide a multi-layered play experience for kids are packed with play value — from grow-with-me toys and playthings that change and evolve over time, to unboxing experiences that seem to never end. These toys have more than meets the eye.

Playtime Unplugged: No tablet or smartphone required. These toys and games allow kids to take a break from screen time for some classic play.

Gettin' Glam: Add a little sparkle to your life with these toys, accessories and DIY sets that provide customization opportunities and lots of unique style.

#TBTB (Throwback Toybox): What is old is new again. These retro-styled toys and games are making a comeback!

How It Works: Kids can use STEM concepts to build their own toys. These activity sets go beyond simple instructions and educate kids on important scientific principles.

PLUS, the gifts aren't all for the kids! Don't miss a special sneak peek at The Pop Insider's Pop 20, a list of the twenty coolest, geekiest gifts for every fandom.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

*Early event access can be made available upon special request

WHERE: Current at Pier 59, Chelsea Piers, New York City

(Between 22nd & 23rd Streets and the West Side Highway)

WHO: The Toy Insider is the toy industry's most influential media organization and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers all year round. The team of experts attends major toy industry trade shows and events, and conducts briefings with manufacturers, retailers and analysts throughout the year. When evaluating toys, the team considers play value, originality, skill building, product integrity, and, of course, fun factor.

The Pop Insider is a multimedia publication that lets superfans fuel their fandoms 24/7 with the content they crave through a daily pop culture news and review site, weekly e-newsletter, seasonal magazine, and real-time social media updates.

MEDIA OPPS:

B-roll of this year's hottest toys in action (unboxing, moving, flying, etc.)

Photos of the hot toys aboard The Toy Insider Express : a huge holiday train decked out with all the toys that earned a coveted spot on this year's hot lists!

: a huge holiday train decked out with all the toys that earned a coveted spot on this year's hot lists! Photos of The Pop Insider 's Pop 20 gifts for every fandom on display

's Pop 20 gifts for every fandom on display Interviews with The Toy Insider and The Pop Insider experts, including soundbites on this year's hot toy and gift trends and commentary on this year's retail landscape (designated festive area available for stand-ups)

and experts, including soundbites on this year's hot toy and gift trends and commentary on this year's retail landscape (designated festive area available for stand-ups) Plus, access to more than 30 toy manufacturers onsite

SAMPLE PLAY OPPS/VISUALS:

Be the first to see something BIG hatching from Spin Master !

! Relive the magic of some of the best toys of the 80s with Basic Fun , including a first look at a thrilling new item to celebrate the 40 th anniversary of Pac Man

, including a first look at a thrilling new item to celebrate the 40 anniversary of Pac Man Be like the YouTube-famous FGTeeV family and unbox all the surprises in their FGTeeV Giant TeeV Blind Pack from Bonkers Toys

Pop it like nobody's watching and give in to the urge to pop slime-filled bubbles with YULU 's Pop Pops Slime Slammer Hammer

's Pop Pops Slime Slammer Hammer Show off your best moves and challenge your friends to a dance-off with the KidiStar Dance from VTech

Throw it and stick it with Zax from Zing to join in on the axe-throwing trend

to join in on the axe-throwing trend Plus, never-before-seen toys, new exhibitors who weren't at our Sweet Suite event, and MORE!

MEDIA CONTACT:

Elizabeth Tran, LKPR Inc., Elizabeth@LKPRinc.com, 646-484-4575, 973-885-0056 (onsite)

