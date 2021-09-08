The Toy Insider Unwraps Hot Holiday Toys at Annual Holiday of Play Event Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in New York City

Family Game Night: Gather 'round the gameboard for some good old-fashioned family fun.

Gather 'round the gameboard for some good old-fashioned family fun. Going Viral : Toys and more based on social sensations, as seen on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

: Toys and more based on social sensations, as seen on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Home Is Where the Fun Is: DIY craft, science and construction kits that will keep kids busy at home.

DIY craft, science and construction kits that will keep kids busy at home. In My Feelings: Toys that promote sensory and social emotional learning (SEL) development.

Toys that promote sensory and social emotional learning (SEL) development. Perfect Pets: These tech-infused pets offer all of the fun with none of the mess, and they come complete with lots of interactive magic.

These tech-infused pets offer all of the fun with none of the mess, and they come complete with lots of interactive magic. Tech that Teaches: Tech-forward toys with educational benefits.

Tech-forward toys with educational benefits. When I Grow Up: From hometown heroes to future pop stars, these toys inspire kids' future careers.

Per the NYC mandate, all guests who are eligible to be vaccinated are required to show proof of vaccination along with a matching Photo ID. All attendees are required to wear masks. Event organizers are taking every safety precaution to ensure that attendees and exhibitors can safely interact and will continue to monitor local conditions and government guidelines leading up to the event.

Attendees will also enjoy the same great Abigail Kirsch catering, individually served, as well as holiday-inspired cocktails at the open bar.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 4:30 to 8 p.m. EST

* We will stagger arrivals to ensure the safety of all guests.

WHERE: Current at Pier 59, Chelsea Piers, New York City

(Between 17th and 18th Streets & West Side Highway South)

WHO: The Toy Insider is the toy industry's most influential media organization and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers all year round. The team of experts attends major toy industry trade shows and events, and conducts briefings with manufacturers, retailers and analysts throughout the year. When evaluating toys, the team considers play value, originality, skill building, product integrity and, of course, fun factor.

MEDIA OPPS:

B-roll of this year's hottest toys in action (unboxing, moving, flying, etc.)

All 42 hot list toys set up and photo-ready!

Interviews with t he Toy Insider experts, including soundbites on this year's hot toy and gift trends, and commentary on this year's retail landscape (designated festive area available for stand-ups)

Plus, access to more than 30 toy manufacturers onsite

SAMPLE PLAY OPPS/VISUALS:

Be the first to see tonies' newest set of Disney figurines, taking audio storytelling to new heights with exciting stories to tell, songs to sing and worlds to explore.

Get a sneak peek at the world's first animatronic character that live-connects to an in-app gaming universe from GAMEBUD .

Take a ride on the Flybar Bumper Cars and bring your favorite amusement park ride home.

Let the good times roll with the RC Rock n' Rollerskate Doll from JAKKS Pacific as she skates, performs 360 spins and does splits.

Tap into your inner ninja and connect with your allies with Playmates Toys' Spy Ninjas Covert Communicators.

Explore the fun, magical world of Diana, star of the hit YouTube channel Kids Diana Show , with the Love, Diana Fashion Fabulous Magic Music Castle from Far Out Toys .

Plus , never-before-seen toys, new exhibitors who weren't at the Sweet Suite @ Home event, and MORE !

MEDIA CONTACT:

