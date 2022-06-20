The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) and the Rainbow Push Coalition Will Host, "Combatting The Vicious Attack On Voting Rights!"

CHICAGO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the Transformative Justice Coalition will assemble an All-Star panel of the nation's most prominent voting rights advocates for a special discussion to be held on the national holiday of Juneteenth. The goal of this panel is to educate, inspire and ignite our national audience to fight the assault on voting rights and to lift up the best practices for protecting all Voters, particularly, African American, Latino, Native American, Asian American, Youth Voters, and Voters with Disabilities.

The panel will equip our "free d vote" fighters with the information and resources to battle for the soul of our democracy! This panel will present Top voting rights activists and lawyers sharing major insights and replicable strategies on how to both transcend the pressing threat to voting rights and protect access to voting in America. The panel will be capped with a "Voting Rights Champion Reception" honoring Marcus Arbery & Family, Crystal Mason, and Pamela P. Moses.

What: "Combatting the Vicious Attack On Voting Rights!" Who: Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, President & Founder, Rainbow Push Coalition

Barbara R. Arnwine, Esq., President & Founder, Transformative Justice Coalition

Daryl D. Jones, Esq, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter

Desmond Meade, President & Executive Director, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

Virginia Kase Solomon, CEO, League of Women Voters

Rev. Todd Yeary, Esq., CEO, Rainbow Push Coalition

Helen Butler, Executive Director, Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda

Joshua Price, Former Pulaski County Commissioner

Darrius Ballinger, President & CEO, Chasing23

Ahmaud Arbery Family (Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud's Father and other family members)

Crystal Mason, Activist

Pamela Moses (P. Moses), Activist When: June 20, 2022 - 1:30pm (CST) – Panel

6:00pm (CST) – Champion Reception Where: South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

