The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) and the Rainbow Push Coalition Will Host, "Combatting The Vicious Attack On Voting Rights!"
Jun 20, 2022, 08:28 ET
CHICAGO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the Transformative Justice Coalition will assemble an All-Star panel of the nation's most prominent voting rights advocates for a special discussion to be held on the national holiday of Juneteenth. The goal of this panel is to educate, inspire and ignite our national audience to fight the assault on voting rights and to lift up the best practices for protecting all Voters, particularly, African American, Latino, Native American, Asian American, Youth Voters, and Voters with Disabilities.
The panel will equip our "free d vote" fighters with the information and resources to battle for the soul of our democracy! This panel will present Top voting rights activists and lawyers sharing major insights and replicable strategies on how to both transcend the pressing threat to voting rights and protect access to voting in America. The panel will be capped with a "Voting Rights Champion Reception" honoring Marcus Arbery & Family, Crystal Mason, and Pamela P. Moses.
What:
"Combatting the Vicious Attack On Voting Rights!"
Who:
Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, President & Founder, Rainbow Push Coalition
Barbara R. Arnwine, Esq., President & Founder, Transformative Justice Coalition
Daryl D. Jones, Esq, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter
Desmond Meade, President & Executive Director, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition
Virginia Kase Solomon, CEO, League of Women Voters
Rev. Todd Yeary, Esq., CEO, Rainbow Push Coalition
Helen Butler, Executive Director, Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda
Joshua Price, Former Pulaski County Commissioner
Darrius Ballinger, President & CEO, Chasing23
Ahmaud Arbery Family (Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud's Father and other family members)
Crystal Mason, Activist
Pamela Moses (P. Moses), Activist
When:
June 20, 2022 - 1:30pm (CST) – Panel
Where:
South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.
Contact:
Dorean Seaborn
[email protected]
(202) 880-6114
SOURCE Transformative Justice Coalition
