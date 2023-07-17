The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) and the Rainbow Push Coalition Will Host, "Combatting the Vicious Attack on Voting Rights!"

News provided by

Transformative Justice Coalition

17 Jul, 2023, 11:39 ET

CHICAGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the Transformative Justice Coalition will assemble an All-Star panel of the nation's most prominent voting rights advocates for a special Voting Rights discussion on July 18th, 2:30 PM (CST) during the Rainbow PUSH Annual International Convention at the University of Chicago, David Rubinstein Forum, 1201 E. 60th Street, Chicago, Illinois. The goal of this panel is to educate, inspire and ignite our national audience to fight the assault on voting rights and to lift up the best practices for protecting all Voters, particularly, African American, Latino, Native American, Asian American, Youth Voters, and Voters with Disabilities.

Continue Reading
Transformative Justice Coalition
Transformative Justice Coalition

Ten years after Shelby v Holder, the panel will discuss how this disastrous decision of the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed states to weaponize legislation to complicate the voting rights of GenZ voters and the communities of color. The panel will equip our "free d vote" fighters with the information and resources to battle for the soul of our democracy! This panel will present Top voting rights activists and lawyers sharing major insights and replicable strategies on how to both transcend the pressing threat to voting rights and protect access to voting in America. The panel will be capped with a "Voting Rights Champion Reception" honoring Rev. Jesse L. Jackson and Marcus Arbery & Family,

What:            

"Combatting the Vicious Attack On Voting Rights!"

Who:    

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, President & Founder, Rainbow Push Coalition
Barbara R. Arnwine, Esq., President & Founder, Transformative Justice Coalition Daryl D. Jones, Esq, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition (Moderator)
Griselda Vega Samuel, Regional Director MALDEF
Betty Magness, Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Rev. Edward Ward, TJC Fellow and Florida Freedom Rider
Jayda Jeffery TJC Fellow and Florida Freedom Rider
Rommel Sandino, National Organization Director, League of Women Voters

When:               

July 18, 2022   - 2:30pm (CST) – Panel  
                           6:00pm (CST) – Champion Reception

Where:           

Panel: University of Chicago, David Rubinstein Forum, 1201 E 60th Street, Chicago, IL
Reception: The Study at University of Chicago Hotel, 1227 W. 60th St, Chicago, IL 60637

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

Contact:
Lynn Whitfield
[email protected]com
(561) 856-6757

SOURCE Transformative Justice Coalition

Also from this source

Transformative Justice Coalition and its Partners "FLORIDA: STAY WOKE! STAY STRONG! VOTE! - Juneteenth Rolling Protest"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.