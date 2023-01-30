The Treasury Department Selected GovGrants® to Manage Its Grants Program

STERLING, Va., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems will implement their full-lifecycle grants management SaaS product, GovGrants®, for the US Department of the Treasury Inter-American Foundation (IAF). IAF engages directly with innovators, entrepreneurs, and local leaders in underserved areas in Latin America and the Caribbean to create more prosperous, peaceful, and democratic communities in that region. Since 1972, the IAF has awarded approximately 5,000 grants valued at more than $680 million.

With support from the Grants Management Quality Services Management Office (QSMO), the IAF sought to modernize its grants management approach with a comprehensive cloud-hosted product. GovGrants was selected in part because it complies with the Federal Integrated Business Framework (FIBF), is a highly accessible, role-based, and secure grants management system. Moreover, GovGrants offers the multi-lingual capability IAF needed to support its grantees. The system offers abundant native features, including financial system integrations, powerful reporting and dashboards built on Tableau, and numerous CRM-type features.

GovGrants is a configurable product built on Salesforce's FedRAMP-certified cloud platform making it reliable, secure, and easy to use for both internal and external stakeholders. GovGrants® is currently listed on the GSA MAS Information Technology contract making it available to any federal agency to quickly procure and deploy as a software-as-a-service solution

"REI Systems has been a leading provider of grant systems across government for more than 20 years. As the grants market evolves, we are excited to evolve with it. There are numerous agencies seeking pre-built, turn-key capabilities that can be easily tailored to fit their business needs. That's why we built GovGrants as a COTS product. We are thrilled to be serving IAF's mission of advancing democracy by supporting community-led development with a modern technology solution," said REI's Chief Growth Officer, Wagish Bhartiya.

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems