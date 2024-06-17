The Trust Project Expands into Colombia and Puerto Rico

PACIFICA, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Two more news sites in Latin America have embraced transparency and integrity in a big way, making it easier for the public in their regions to know they can access news they can trust.

El Tiempo, in Colombia, and El Nuevo Día, in Puerto Rico, join news sites and services in Argentina, Brazil, Panama and Peru -- plus hundreds more globally -- in showing the 8 Trust Indicators® on their pages.

The Trust Project invita a los ciudadanos a comprobar la veracidad de las noticias con el hashtag #CheckThe8.

The Trust Indicators® help people who want to stay informed by making it easy to choose news with confidence. Together, they demonstrate the fundamentals of honest journalism: serving the public interest, separating opinion and paid content from news, protecting newsgathering from funder or government interests, and committing to impartiality, fact-checking and correcting errors.

"Trust Project growth in Latin America is critical as attacks on journalists and threats to their independent reporting continue to rise," said Trust Project founder and CEO Sally Lehrman. "As we see elsewhere, disinformation and social polarization have led to news anxiety and avoidance. The 8 Trust Indicators build well-deserved confidence in a participating news site's commitment to integrity."

The integrity these indicators represent is built into every aspect of a newsroom: journalistic processes, the news site, podcasts, video and even commercial transparency.

About 300 news sites and services now provide the Trust Indicators on their pages.

The Trust Project is grateful to Craig Newmark Philanthropies and Google for enabling us to support all of the Trust Project Network sites in implementing the Trust Indicators.

About the Trust Project:

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Trust Project is a global network of news organizations that affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy and inclusion. The Trust Project created the 8 Trust Indicators ®, a collaborative, journalism-generated and proven standard that helps both regular people and technology easily assess the authority and integrity of news. Polices and standards are shaped through user research and enforced independently from the project's funding sources. For more, visit: https://thetrustproject.org/faq/ .

