The TurfMutt Foundation Encourages Homeowners to Use Winter Days to Plan for A Beautiful, Purposeful Spring Yard

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The TurfMutt Foundation – which advocates for the care and use of backyards, public parks, school yards and other green spaces – says winter is no time to hibernate when it comes to your yard. The Foundation encourages homeowners to use chilly days to plan, prioritize and prepare so they can hit the ground running when the weather breaks.

"Even though you can't get out and dig and plant in the wintertime, it's the perfect season for dreaming and scheming your spring yard refresh," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "Whether you're planning a simple landscape update or a complete outdoor living overhaul, starting now puts you ahead of the spring rush."

TurfMutt offers four suggestions for using winter days to get ready for warmer backyard activities:

Create a Comprehensive Vision: Viewing your yard as a critical outdoor space, visualize how your family will use it. Do you need zones for pets and play? A quiet, shady area for relaxation? Or a dedicated spot for outdoor dining or working? A clear vision ensures your improvements are intentional and beneficial to your family's lifestyle. Budget & Lock in Experts: Major landscaping improvements – like patios, pergolas, or firepits – require advance preparation so complete your designs and budget now. If you plan to hire a professional, such as a landscape architect, certified arborist, or contractor, secure competitive bids immediately. Top professionals book their seasons early and securing your team this winter avoids frustrating delays. Research Plants for Your Microclimate: Familiarize yourself with the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map to decide which trees, shrubs and perennials are suitable for your area. Research plants that will provide year-round visual impact and pollinator support. Then create a specific wish list to prevent impulse purchases in the spring that might not be right for your climate or long-term landscape strategy. Service & Purchase Equipment and Tools: Get existing outdoor power equipment (mower, trimmer, leaf blower, etc.) serviced and tuned up now. If you need new equipment—perhaps a bigger mower for a new property or string trimmers, pole pruners and other equipment to make jobs easier—research and make purchases this winter. This foresight ensures you're ready to roll when the weather turns warm.

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. The Foundation is title sponsor of "Lucky Dog," the Emmy Award-winning CBS broadcast television show in support of dog rescue and rehabilitation. Both TurfMutt spokesdogs have been rescue dogs, and Mutt Mulligan is a cast character on the show, where her "Mulligan Minute" segments teach viewers about the benefits of green space. In 2024, the Great Lawn at Louisville's award-winning Waterfront Park on the Ohio River was renamed the TurfMutt Foundation Great Lawn as part of a $1 million sponsorship. Championed by Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Scholastic, Discovery, Weekly Reader, and the USBGC Global Learning Lab, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

