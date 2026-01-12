The TurfMutt Foundation's Tips to Keep Pets Safe This Winter

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting outside in winter reduces stress, improves mood, and helps with social connection and physical health for both people and pets, reminds the TurfMutt Foundation. But TurfMutt, which champions the year-round care and use of backyards, public parks, school yards and other green spaces, urges pet parents to be prepared when taking their canine companions outside this winter.

"For dog, there's really no such thing as a bad season, only bad preparation," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "Mulligan the TurfMutt gets so excited about the first snow, and her enthusiasm is contagious. We know that getting outside is important for our mental and physical health year-round, but we must be vigilant to ensure our pets stay safe."

The TurfMutt Foundation offers these essential tips for safe winter outings with your dog:

Be a Paw Protector: Sidewalks and streets covered in ice melt can irritate your pet's paws and could even be toxic if ingested. Applying paw balm or wax can help or fitting your dog with booties for even more protection. Always wipe their paws and belly when you come back inside to remove any residue.





Beware of Toxins: When using de-icer on your own property, look for pet-safe products to avoid skin irritation and toxicity. Use de-icer in pet-safe areas, avoid overuse and keep pets inside when applying the product. Sand, clay cat litter and heated mats are safer alternatives.





Short, Sweet & Safe: Dogs may have fur, but that doesn't mean they are immune to the effects of the cold. Remember, if you're shivering, they are, too. Limit time outside on brutally cold days and watch for cues your pet has had enough. A tucked tail or lifted paw means it's time to head inside.





Dress for Success: Dogs need their natural coats to stay warm in the winter, so don't shave it. For dogs with shorter fur, a water-resistant coat or sweater can help keep them warm. Remember to take the wet clothes off as soon as you get home and ensure they dry completely before the next outing.





Clear the Way: You can use a snow thrower to clear a path in your backyard so your dog can easily get to their "business" area without sinking in deep snow. Always keep your pup and kids inside when using outdoor power equipment.





Leash On: When visiting community parks and green space, be sure to keep your dog on a leash. Heavy snow can cover familiar scents and landmarks, making it easy for even well-trained dogs to get lost. Make sure your dog's tag and microchip are updated with your current contact information just in case you get separated.

To learn more and get additional tips about enjoying the green space around us year-round, visit TurfMutt.com.

About the TurfMutt Foundation

