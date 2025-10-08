The TurfMutt Foundation Highlights 5 Reasons to Plant a Tree This Fall

Planting trees in the fall helps them thrive, provides wildlife habitat, and more.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is the perfect time to get outside and plant a tree. For 15 years, the TurfMutt Foundation has advocated for the care and use of yards, parks and other green spaces. Now, TurfMutt reminds homeowners and communities that fall is the ideal season for planting trees, setting up a lifetime of benefits for both people and the planet.

"Fall is a fantastic time to get your hands dirty and make a real difference in your backyard or community park," said Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "Planting a tree this autumn gives its roots a head start, ensuring it can survive the winter and thrive in the spring. And those trees will work hard for you all year long."

"Fall is a fantastic time to get your hands dirty and make a real difference in your backyard or community park," said Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "Planting a tree this autumn gives its roots a head start, ensuring it can survive the winter and thrive in the spring. And those trees will work hard for you all year long."

Here are just five reasons why you should plant a tree this fall:

Fall is the Best Time to Plant

Cooler temperatures and increased rainfall during autumn creates the perfect condition for roots to grow and get established before the ground freezes. This allows the tree to focus its energy on building a strong foundation for next spring and summer. Check the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map to determine which trees are best for your microclimate.





Studies show that connecting with nature can significantly improve health and well-being. According to the Arbor Day Foundation's Canopy Report, people who engage with trees and green spaces daily are happier and score higher in their mental and physical health than those who spend less time outside. Children who live near more green space have a decreased risk of developing mental health disorders as they age.





Trees help keep energy costs low year-round. The USDA Forest Service notes that properly placed trees can reduce 20-50 percent in energy used for heating and decrease air conditioning needs by 30 percent. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, planting just three strategically placed trees can save an average household between $100 and $250 annually in energy costs.





Trees are one of nature's best helpers. A single tree produces nearly 260 pounds of oxygen each year, and just two mature trees provide enough oxygen for one person to breathe for a year. In Los Angeles alone, trees remove nearly 2,000 tons of air pollution annually.





Trees are important for local wildlife, especially since nature starts in our backyards and community parks. Planting native trees in particular helps support local ecosystems by providing consistent food and habitat, from fall nuts and berries to spring blooms.

To learn more about the many benefits of trees and other living landscapes, download the TurfMutt Foundation's International Backyarding Fact Book here.

For more, sign up for Mutt Mail, a monthly e-newsletter with backyarding tips and all the news from the TurfMutt Foundation here. To learn more about creating the yard of your dreams, visit TurfMutt.com. Look for Mulligan the TurfMutt on the CBS Lucky Dog television show on Saturday mornings.

