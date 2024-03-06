The TurfMutt Foundation Offers Tips to "Yard Your Way" This Spring

TurfMutt Celebrates 15 Years Teaching How to Save the Planet One Yard at a Time

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The TurfMutt Foundation, which is celebrating 15 years this year of advocating for the care and use of yards, parks and other green spaces, encourages homeowners to put their own spin on their personal outdoor space this spring by adopting a "yard your way" attitude.

To learn more about creating the yard of your dreams, visit TurfMutt.com. Post this Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation, with Mulligan, spokesdog for the Foundation. “Your yard isn’t just for aesthetics,” reminds Kris Kiser, “It’s purposeful and contributes to our and the planet’s well-being. We encourage you to design your space that shows off your sense of style and supports what is important to your family.” TurfMutt Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/TurfMutt Foundation)

The act of "backyarding," which is the act of using our yards, parks and other green spaces for activities typically associated with our indoor life such as dining, working, entertaining and more, has gained much traction in recent years. Now, with spring just around the corner, the Foundation encourages people to ratchet up their backyarding activities by identifying their personal style and personality.

"Your yard isn't just for aesthetics," reminds Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation, "It's purposeful and contributes to our and the planet's well-being. We encourage you to design your space that shows off your sense of style and supports what is important to your family."

Here are six ideas to "yard your way" this spring:

Business in the front(yard) & party in the back. If you live in a neighborhood with strict homeowner's association regulations, you may feel hemmed in by what you can do in the public-facing areas of your yard. But you can use the backyard to really highlight your style, whether it's cozy and family friendly or modern and sleek.

If you live in a neighborhood with strict homeowner's association regulations, you may feel hemmed in by what you can do in the public-facing areas of your yard. But you can use the backyard to really highlight your style, whether it's cozy and family friendly or modern and sleek. Sensible & sustainable. What you choose to plant in your yard can affect climate change on a microlevel, and eco-conscious homeowners know selecting native plants is good for the environment. They are more resilient, require less water and promote biodiversity. BONUS: they are also easier to maintain.

What you choose to plant in your yard can affect climate change on a microlevel, and eco-conscious homeowners know selecting native plants is good for the environment. They are more resilient, require less water and promote biodiversity. BONUS: they are also easier to maintain. Budget backyarding. Your yard is full of cost-saving measures that budget-conscious families can take. Skip the fancy restaurant and dine alfresco on your patio. Host a family movie night on a blanket of backyard grass. Or consider trading a pricy weekend getaway for a backyard staycation.

Your yard is full of cost-saving measures that budget-conscious families can take. Skip the fancy restaurant and dine alfresco on your patio. Host a family movie night on a blanket of backyard grass. Or consider trading a pricy weekend getaway for a backyard staycation. Biodiverse digs. Human-made and synthetic environments have changed the landscape, so pollinators and wildlife rely on our yards and community green spaces to bring equilibrium to the ecosystem. Planting for these local critters can turn your backyard into a private nature preserve.

Human-made and synthetic environments have changed the landscape, so pollinators and wildlife rely on our yards and community green spaces to bring equilibrium to the ecosystem. Planting for these local critters can turn your backyard into a private nature preserve. DIY…or don't. If you are a weekend warrior who relishes DIY projects, taking care of your yard yourself can be an excellent choice. But there is no shame in your backyard game if you outsource yardwork so you can spend your time outside just enjoying your yard. You could also have a landscaping crew do the basic mowing and maintenance so you can spend your time enjoying gardening or just enjoying it.

If you are a weekend warrior who relishes DIY projects, taking care of your yard yourself can be an excellent choice. But there is no shame in your backyard game if you outsource yardwork so you can spend your time outside just enjoying your yard. You could also have a landscaping crew do the basic mowing and maintenance so you can spend your time enjoying gardening or just enjoying it. Park it. Community greenspace and neighborhood parks make it possible to "yard your way" even if you don't have an outdoor space to call your own. Want to sit under a shade tree and read? A community park often offers these kinds of resting spots. Want to do a little hiking but not travel hours out of town? An urban trail system is an excellent opportunity to hoof it close to home. You can even stake a claim to your own patch of nature and try your hand at growing things through community gardening programs.

For more, sign up for Mutt Mail, a monthly e-newsletter with backyarding tips and all the news from the TurfMutt Foundation here. To learn more about creating the yard of your dreams, visit TurfMutt.com. Look for Mulligan the TurfMutt on the CBS Lucky Dog television show.

Media contact

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of the TurfMutt Foundation, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About TurfMutt

TurfMutt, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Championed by Foundation spokesdog, Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Weekly Reader, Discovery Education and Scholastic, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." Today, TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal, home habitat was featured in the 2017-2020 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

SOURCE TurfMutt Foundation