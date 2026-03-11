The TurfMutt Foundation Rallies Fans to Vote for Louisville's Waterfront Park, Nominated for USA Today's Best Riverwalk

Waterfront Park is home of the TurfMutt Great Lawn

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The TurfMutt Foundation is thrilled to announce that Louisville's Waterfront Park, home of the TurfMutt Great Lawn, is once again nominated for a USA Today Readers' Choice Award for Best Riverwalk, an honor it had secured in 2025. As a champion for caring for and using the green space around us, the TurfMutt Foundation is calling on outdoor lovers everywhere to help this urban oasis secure the top spot again in 2026.

The TurfMutt Great Lawn at Waterfront Park demonstrates that even forgotten industrial sites can be reclaimed for the good of the community. Today, this flourishing landscape is a vibrant hub, proving that well-tended landscapes support local well-being and the environment. Voting is open until Monday, April 6 at 11:59 a.m. EDT, and individuals can vote every day, once per day. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 15. TurfMutt Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/TurfMutt Foundation)

Voting is open until Monday, April 6 at 11:59 a.m. EDT, and individuals can vote every day, once per day. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 15. Vote here.

"Waterfront Park is more than just a scenic view; it is a vital part of our urban ecosystem that encourages people to get outside and connect with the green space around them," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "We are proud to support this nomination and encourage everyone to vote early and often."

The TurfMutt Great Lawn at Waterfront Park demonstrates that even forgotten industrial sites can be reclaimed for the good of the community. Today, this flourishing landscape is a vibrant hub, proving that well-tended landscapes support local well-being and the environment.

Waterfront Park also continues to grow and evolve. Last year, the park debuted the PlayPort, a joint effort between Waterfront Park and Kentucky Science Center. The PlayPort features custom-built playground equipment made from repurposed construction and boat materials, creating a distinctive environment for kids' hands-on exploration and outdoor experiential learning.

"Waterfront Park and the TurfMutt Great Lawn are a testament to the power of parks," says Kiser. "Our parks are social gathering spots, environmental superheroes, a place to exercise and learn, and economic drivers for the local economy. Plus, TurfMutt research proves Americans overwhelmingly value parks for health and community."

To learn more about the many benefits of the green space around us, go to TurfMutt.com.

Link to Photos: https://bit.ly/4757Q3Z.

Media contact

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of the TurfMutt Foundation, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Championed by Foundation spokesdog, Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Scholastic, Discovery and Weekly Reader, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." Today, TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal home habitat was featured in the 2017-2020 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. In 2024, the Great Lawn at Louisville's award-winning Waterfront Park on the Ohio River was renamed the TurfMutt Foundation Great Lawn as part of a $1 million sponsorship. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

SOURCE TurfMutt Foundation