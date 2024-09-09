The TurfMutt Foundation Reminds Fall is the Most Important Season for Your Yard

What you do this fall impacts your yard's health and beauty year-round

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For fifteen years, the TurfMutt Foundation has encouraged people to get outside, care for, and enjoy their own family backyards, parks and community green spaces. As autumn approaches, there's no better time than now to plan for next spring and summer.

"Now that fall is just around the corner, our best advice is to just keep going," said Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "Fall is a great season for getting outside with the more moderate temperatures and changing foliage but also to prepare trees, shrubs, grass and gardens to better weather the colder months."

Kiser added that it's important not to sleep on autumn yardwork. "Don't put your outdoor power equipment away just yet," he advised. "Fall is actually the most critical season for your outdoor living room. What you do now will set the tone for what your yard will look like and how healthy it will be next spring."

Here are just a few ways the TurfMutt Foundation suggests sprucing up and enjoying your family yard this fall:

Create a Fall Yardwork Checklist. As long as your grass is growing, keep mowing. Other important to-dos include aerating your lawn, overseeding, cleaning out flower beds, trimming back perennials, and adding a fresh layer of mulch around trees and shrubs to protect them during the winter months.



Feed Your Lawn, Naturally. When autumn leaves fall, consider mulching them with your lawnmower instead of raking and disposing of them. This will not only keep yard waste out of the local landfill, it also adds organic matter back into the soil.



Plant Bulbs Using the "Right Plant, Right Place" Principle. Fall is an ideal time to plant many spring flower bulbs. Select those that will thrive in your region by checking out the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. By choosing the right plants for your climate and lifestyle, you'll be rewarded with a beautiful and purposeful green space your entire family will enjoy year-round.



Embrace Outdoor Living (and Working). In many areas of the country, fall means a respite from scorching temperatures and an opportunity to really embrace outdoor living. Fall allows families to transition even more everyday activities like dining, studying, working, and relaxing into their outdoor living area.



Personalize Leaf Peeping Season. No need to fight the crowds to enjoy the fall foliage if you plant trees that change color. Or you can experience the glory of fall by taking a family walk to a neighborhood park or natural area.

To learn more about the TurfMutt Foundation, visit TurfMutt.com, where visitors can download the TurfMutt Foundation's International Backyarding Fact Book. For more, sign up for Mutt Mail, a monthly e-newsletter with backyarding tips and all the news from the TurfMutt Foundation here. Look for Mulligan the TurfMutt on the CBS Lucky Dog television show on Saturday mornings.

